Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Amber Heard emerges in Spain with daughter Oonagh after Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard has resurfaced in Spain after having gone MIA for a few months. The “Aquaman” actress and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, were photographed in Palma de Mallorca on Friday while spending time with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti. In multiple photos, Heard can be seen playing with...
Kevin Federline Goes On Rare Dinner Outing With His & Britney Spears' Sons As Their Heated Feud With The Singer Rages On
Though Britney Spears and her two children have been at odds, the boys proved they're on great terms with their dad, Kevin Federline, as the trio went out for dinner in West Hollywood on Tuesday, September 27. Photogs and fans rushed around him as the former dancer made his way...
Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
David Beckham Is ‘Appalled’ By His Son, Brooklyn, Airing Family Drama With His New Wife: ‘We Don’t Do This in Our Family’
David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding dress. The interview allegedly upset David.
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber ’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin...
David Beckham Holds Hands With Daughter Harper, 11, As Whole Family Arrives At Victoria’s Fashion Show
David Beckham, 47, and three of his four children arrived in Paris to support his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. David held hands with his daughter Harper, 11, while his sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed the father-daughter duo out of the La Reserve Hotel on September 30. The foursome was joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not there.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday
This is the story of The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wishing her classic tv brother a very Brady birthday. Barry Williams, who played Greg on the sitcom, turned 68 today. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings. It’s widely known that off-screen, the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance during the show’s run. McCormick took to her Twitter to give Williams all the best on his special day.
American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together
American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”
“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz attend Victoria’s tearful fashion show amid rift
City of Lights? More like City of Love. Newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz supported his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, sitting front row along with dad David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, amid family drama. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a photo on Instagram of her children with Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. The young couple, who arrived separately from the Beckham family,...
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Lily James Slays In Backless Red Dress & Matching Hair For BFI Gala In London: Photos
When it comes to Lily James, one thing we can always count on is that she’s going to show up on the red carpet in a sexy outfit. That’s exactly what the 33-year-old did when she attended the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Sept. 29, wearing a tight red gown that was completely open in the back.
See the Kardashians’ most ‘boring’ rooms from Khloe’s ‘bland’ kitchen to Kim’s all-white foyer
WITH years of conflict, controversies and celebrations, the roller coaster reality members that make up The Kardashians are a colorful bunch. So it comes as a surprise to many fans that their personal tastes seem to be so bland. Take Kim Kardashian for example, whose personal clothing line, SKIMS, and...
Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere recap: Miles Teller commentates the cold open as Peyton Manning
The British poet Humbert Wolfe once wrote: "The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves. We have had our summer evenings; now for October eves." It's October 1, autumn is here - and for us that means the return of our beloved Saturday Night Live. Welcome my dear Coneheads to season 48. It's SNL in Review time.
