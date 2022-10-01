ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Sweeney
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads In Barely There Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Kylie Jenner is quickly becoming the moment at Paris Fashion Week. After quite a few stunning entrances at the top runway shows, the makeup mogul took her iconic style to The BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel on Saturday (October 1). Rocking a jaw-dropping sheer black lace ensemble, Kylie was the toast of the celeb-studded event, which brings together the elite members of The BoF 500, who shape the global fashion industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

David Beckham Is ‘Appalled’ By His Son, Brooklyn, Airing Family Drama With His New Wife: ‘We Don’t Do This in Our Family’

David Beckham reportedly confronted his 23-year-old son Brooklyn after his new wife Nicola Peltz gave a candid interview with Grazia Magazine. In it, Peltz opened up about headlines that reported her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, were butting heads. The actress addressed the root of the rumors, which revolved around a dust-up with her wedding dress. The interview allegedly upset David.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Hbo
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Holds Hands With Daughter Harper, 11, As Whole Family Arrives At Victoria’s Fashion Show

David Beckham, 47, and three of his four children arrived in Paris to support his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. David held hands with his daughter Harper, 11, while his sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed the father-daughter duo out of the La Reserve Hotel on September 30. The foursome was joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not there.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday

This is the story of The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wishing her classic tv brother a very Brady birthday. Barry Williams, who played Greg on the sitcom, turned 68 today. McCormick played Marcia, the eldest daughter with five siblings. It’s widely known that off-screen, the pair shared an on-again, off-again romance during the show’s run. McCormick took to her Twitter to give Williams all the best on his special day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Described Kissing 2Pac As “Disgusting”

“He was a revolutionary without a revolution,” the mother of two told Howard Stern of the late rapper in a 2015 interview. While hip-hop lovers have often speculated that Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith may have been each other’s “the one that got away” prior to the rapper’s untimely death, a resurfaced interview from 2015 finds the Girls Trip actress explaining to Howard Stern just how wrong those theories are.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz attend Victoria’s tearful fashion show amid rift

City of Lights? More like City of Love. Newly married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz supported his mom, Victoria Beckham, at her first Paris Fashion Week show on Friday, sitting front row along with dad David Beckham and siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, amid family drama. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB,” the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned a photo on Instagram of her children with Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. The young couple, who arrived separately from the Beckham family,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy