Orem, UT

uvureview.com

Women’s soccer remains unbeaten in WAC play with 2-1 win over GCU

Second half goals from sophomore Faith Webber and senior Julianna Carter helped lead the Wolverines to a 2-1 comeback win on the road at WAC opponent Grand Canyon University. The first half of the match started off slow for the Wolverines, allowing a goal in the 18th minute after Bekah Valdez sent a cross inside the box to Giannah Gourley who was able to put the ball in the back of the net giving the GCU Lopes a 1-0 lead early in the match. The Wolverines out shot the Lopes in the first half 6-4 but the Lopes saved three more shots than the Wolverines with four.
PHOENIX, AZ
uvureview.com

UVU Wrestling team announces 2022-23 schedule

The Utah Valley University wrestling team has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Facing a road-heavy schedule, UVU wrestlers will have opportunities to test themselves against the best in the nation. After opening things up in East Lansing, Michigan, the Wolverines will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to...
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Cedar City, UT
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Utah State
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls

Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU

PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October

Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members

KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
DRAPER, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $14.995 Million Remarkably Built Home One of The Best Sites in Park City has Incredible Ski Access

The Home in Park City, a remarkably built estate with mountain and valley views features unparalleled ski access at The Canyons of Park City Resort is now available for sale. This home located at 58 White Pine Ct, Park City, Utah offers 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Ordean (Phone: 435-659-1175) & Jason Ordean (Phone: 435-647-6772) at Bald Eagle Realty, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

General conference special: Book of Mormon Videos: Behind the Scenes

SPRINGVILLE — A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the "Book of Mormon Videos" where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior's visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in the Book of Mormon.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
wvcjournal.com

Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City

Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
People

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Jen Shah Is 'Fighting for My Life' in Season 3 Taglines

Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay deliver their season 3 taglines in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opening credits The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 taglines are here! PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the new opening credits for the returning Bravo favorite. And while it may be chilly in the Utah destination, the Salt Lake City Housewives sure are coming in hot! Returning Housewives Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

