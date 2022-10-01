Second half goals from sophomore Faith Webber and senior Julianna Carter helped lead the Wolverines to a 2-1 comeback win on the road at WAC opponent Grand Canyon University. The first half of the match started off slow for the Wolverines, allowing a goal in the 18th minute after Bekah Valdez sent a cross inside the box to Giannah Gourley who was able to put the ball in the back of the net giving the GCU Lopes a 1-0 lead early in the match. The Wolverines out shot the Lopes in the first half 6-4 but the Lopes saved three more shots than the Wolverines with four.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO