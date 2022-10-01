Read full article on original website
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekend
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On Campus
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To Go
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic Views
Women’s soccer remains unbeaten in WAC play with 2-1 win over GCU
Second half goals from sophomore Faith Webber and senior Julianna Carter helped lead the Wolverines to a 2-1 comeback win on the road at WAC opponent Grand Canyon University. The first half of the match started off slow for the Wolverines, allowing a goal in the 18th minute after Bekah Valdez sent a cross inside the box to Giannah Gourley who was able to put the ball in the back of the net giving the GCU Lopes a 1-0 lead early in the match. The Wolverines out shot the Lopes in the first half 6-4 but the Lopes saved three more shots than the Wolverines with four.
uvureview.com
UVU Wrestling team announces 2022-23 schedule
The Utah Valley University wrestling team has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Facing a road-heavy schedule, UVU wrestlers will have opportunities to test themselves against the best in the nation. After opening things up in East Lansing, Michigan, the Wolverines will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to...
kslsports.com
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game
SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Moves Up to 16 in AP and Coaches Polls
Following a 12-point win over Utah State Thursday night, BYU moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and 16 in the Coaches Poll. Having played a weaker opponent, BYU needed help around them to make any movement, and they got about as much as help as they could’ve asked for with teams ranked 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 23 and 24 all losing.
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
ksl.com
Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU
PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
utahbusiness.com
Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October
Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
SFGate
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
KUTV
Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members
KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
SALT LAKE CITY — The five hottest September days in Salt Lake City's record were all set this year, so it isn't a surprise that last month shattered the record for the warmest September on record. Salt Lake City ended September with an average temperature of 75.1 degrees Fahrenheit,...
luxury-houses.net
This $14.995 Million Remarkably Built Home One of The Best Sites in Park City has Incredible Ski Access
The Home in Park City, a remarkably built estate with mountain and valley views features unparalleled ski access at The Canyons of Park City Resort is now available for sale. This home located at 58 White Pine Ct, Park City, Utah offers 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call John Ordean (Phone: 435-659-1175) & Jason Ordean (Phone: 435-647-6772) at Bald Eagle Realty, Inc. for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
murrayjournal.com
Murray’s Haunted Woods is back with theme nights and a longer trail
For more than 40 years, Murray City’s Haunted Woods has provided thrills and chills to thousands of visitors. This year, the event will be held Oct. 24-26 at Murray City Park (296 E. Murray Park Ave.) on the south side of the outdoor swimming pool in pavilion No. 5.
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
ksl.com
General conference special: Book of Mormon Videos: Behind the Scenes
SPRINGVILLE — A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the "Book of Mormon Videos" where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior's visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in the Book of Mormon.
wvcjournal.com
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
Park City Dessert’s reluctantly says goodbye to its Main Street home
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Desserts says goodbye to its Main Street store location after two years of getting to know its customers. It’s now in search of a […]
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Jen Shah Is 'Fighting for My Life' in Season 3 Taglines
Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay deliver their season 3 taglines in PEOPLE's exclusive First Look at the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opening credits The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 taglines are here! PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the new opening credits for the returning Bravo favorite. And while it may be chilly in the Utah destination, the Salt Lake City Housewives sure are coming in hot! Returning Housewives Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Heather Gay...
