Orem, UT

Men’s basketball schedule for upcoming 2022-23 season released

On Tuesday, the non-conference schedule for Utah Valley University men’s basketball 2022-23 season was released. This season, the Wolverines debut a strong non-conference schedule, headlining power-five opponents, along with participation in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic. “We want to play against the best and we want give our...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

UVU Wrestling team announces 2022-23 schedule

The Utah Valley University wrestling team has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Facing a road-heavy schedule, UVU wrestlers will have opportunities to test themselves against the best in the nation. After opening things up in East Lansing, Michigan, the Wolverines will travel to Laramie, Wyoming to...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cottonwood High School wins football game in bizarre fashion

MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. Potentially every score and every possible ending would be on display at least once a season....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Former Utah Royals owner and coach named in women’s soccer abuse investigation

SALT LAKE CITY– Two former members of the once Utah Royals were named in an investigation into systemic abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates released the findings of her independent investigation Monday. The report named both former Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen and former head coach Craig Harrington among those who were accused of inappropriate conduct of some kind.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT
uvureview.com

UVU Wellness website: an overview

Keeping healthy in a busy school environment can feel impossible. UVU, however, has plenty of resources to help students take care of themselves in all aspects of wellness. The UVU Wellness website provides information about all of these resources in one accessible location. However, since some students may be unfamiliar with the wellness website, this guide has been written to help visitors know how to navigate it and what to expect when they do.
OREM, UT
utahbusiness.com

Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October

Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Road Trip: Utah

Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
UTAH STATE
uvureview.com

Presidential tips for success: university and student body president share insights on leadership

University President Astrid Tuminez and Student Body President Lexi Soto shared insights for students and faculty in interviews they gave to the UVU Review. Serving as Utah Valley University’s president since 2018, President Tuminez has had a long history of leadership within her life. As outlined in her university bio, she has earned several degrees of education, including a Ph.D. in political science from MIT. During her tenure, she has led the campus through the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the long lasting impact those events will have on the world.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Country music superstar coming to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena. Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

