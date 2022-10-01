Keeping healthy in a busy school environment can feel impossible. UVU, however, has plenty of resources to help students take care of themselves in all aspects of wellness. The UVU Wellness website provides information about all of these resources in one accessible location. However, since some students may be unfamiliar with the wellness website, this guide has been written to help visitors know how to navigate it and what to expect when they do.

