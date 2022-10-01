Man charged with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool shooting

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

Thomas Cashman, 34, from West Derby, was charged with the murder of the nine-year-old girl, and was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Cheryl Korbel.

He was further charged with two counts of possession of a firearm to endanger life.

Paul Russell, 40, from West Derby, was charged with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl, was injured as the gunman chased Joseph Nee into the property.

Neither the gunman or Mr Nee were known to the family.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the police remained committed to finding all those involved in the tragedy, including “the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals”.

He said: “Our work continues in earnest. At the beginning of the investigation, we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.

“We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia’s family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice.”

Merseyside Police have previously said that it had identified two weapons used by the killer, with a .38 revolver responsible for the fatal shot.

Cashman and Russell will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on 3 October.

“Our thoughts are with Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family at this time,” a spokesperson for the CPS said.

On 15 September, Olivia’s funeral was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.

Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”