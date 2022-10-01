Read full article on original website
Related
theshafterpress.com
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
Tehechapi News
Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider, Nov. 15, 1942 – Sept. 23, 2022
On Sept. 23, 2022, Tehachapi lost a good man. Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider was born to Clifft and Hazel Snider in Dexter, Mo. In 1947, the whole family, including his brother, Linzel Ray “Rusty,” and two sisters, Delores (Montana) and Roberta (Davis), moved to Tehachapi. He happily lived in Tehachapi for the remainder of his life.
Tehechapi News
Joel Esparza Sanchez, Dec. 21, 1960 – Sept. 26, 2022
Joel Esparza Sanchez, 61, was peacefully called home by the Lord on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence in Tehachapi. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1960, he was lovingly raised alongside his sister, Anita, by parents Luis and Ramona Sanchez. Joel graduated from Tehachapi High School in...
Tehechapi News
Tomahawks take field off the mountain
Traveling off the mountain Saturday, Oct. 1, all six Tomahawk teams took to field and endured undesired lingering summer temperatures at Liberty High in Bakersfield. Coming off a win in week three, the 3-1 American sophomore Tomahawks showed up focused and ready to scuffle Freedom of Bakersfield. The tough Tehachapi defense held Freedom to only one score. Leading the defense, No. 77 Hunter Terrell recorded two sacks and fumble recovery in the day, followed with a fumble recovery from No. 2 Grant Brooks. Making waves on both sides of the ball, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas added a crucial interception for score while offensively scoring three on the ground. Leaving piles of Freedom defenders in his wake, No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez accumulated yards on long runs but was unable to find his way into the endzone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield considers creating office of violence prevention
Life for Jarvis Naff Jr. was looking good. He became a father in November 2021, and, at the young age of 26, he was a homeowner. Always a hard worker while growing up in Bakersfield, he focused his labor in the oil fields.
New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
Week in Review: Opioids in schools, inflation relief checks and more
These were the biggest stories in Kern County this past week.
Tehechapi News
Warriors earn homecoming victory over Spartans
Mountain Football opened up their league schedule on a strong note, earning a hard-fought 26-20 homecoming victory over South last Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium. Leading the way for Tehachapi (6-1; 1-0 SYML) was Karson Tiewater, who had a season-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. AJ Anderson also contributed with 158 all-purpose yards, 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving.
AdWeek
Longtime California News Anchor Dave Gonzales to Retire After Nearly 40 Years in Local TV
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bakersfield, Calif., anchor Dave Gonzales is retiring after nearly 40 years in local TV. Gonzales began working in local TV in San...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGET 17
Milt’s gets new owner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milt’s Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner. Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans...
Tehechapi News
City welcomes 3 new police officers
The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Oct. 3, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing. Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.
theloopnewspaper.com
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
Howard trial begins Tuesday, supporters plan courthouse rally
Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees in 2019 is set to face a jury on Tuesday, October 4th.
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations
California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
Bakersfield Now
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
Comments / 0