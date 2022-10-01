ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

theshafterpress.com

Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen

Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
WASCO, CA
Tehechapi News

Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider, Nov. 15, 1942 – Sept. 23, 2022

On Sept. 23, 2022, Tehachapi lost a good man. Donald Clifft “Bubba” Snider was born to Clifft and Hazel Snider in Dexter, Mo. In 1947, the whole family, including his brother, Linzel Ray “Rusty,” and two sisters, Delores (Montana) and Roberta (Davis), moved to Tehachapi. He happily lived in Tehachapi for the remainder of his life.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Joel Esparza Sanchez, Dec. 21, 1960 – Sept. 26, 2022

Joel Esparza Sanchez, 61, was peacefully called home by the Lord on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence in Tehachapi. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1960, he was lovingly raised alongside his sister, Anita, by parents Luis and Ramona Sanchez. Joel graduated from Tehachapi High School in...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Tomahawks take field off the mountain

Traveling off the mountain Saturday, Oct. 1, all six Tomahawk teams took to field and endured undesired lingering summer temperatures at Liberty High in Bakersfield. Coming off a win in week three, the 3-1 American sophomore Tomahawks showed up focused and ready to scuffle Freedom of Bakersfield. The tough Tehachapi defense held Freedom to only one score. Leading the defense, No. 77 Hunter Terrell recorded two sacks and fumble recovery in the day, followed with a fumble recovery from No. 2 Grant Brooks. Making waves on both sides of the ball, No. 16 Jordan Cardenas added a crucial interception for score while offensively scoring three on the ground. Leaving piles of Freedom defenders in his wake, No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez accumulated yards on long runs but was unable to find his way into the endzone.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Warriors earn homecoming victory over Spartans

Mountain Football opened up their league schedule on a strong note, earning a hard-fought 26-20 homecoming victory over South last Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium. Leading the way for Tehachapi (6-1; 1-0 SYML) was Karson Tiewater, who had a season-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns. AJ Anderson also contributed with 158 all-purpose yards, 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Milt’s gets new owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past six decades Milt’s Coffee Shop has served locals, truckers, and traveling motorists with its homestyle cooking and nostalgia, the popular eatery now has a new owner. Milt’s located on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99 in Bakersfield, opened its doors on Veterans...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

City welcomes 3 new police officers

The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Oct. 3, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing. Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.
TEHACHAPI, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

'COPS' to be filmed in Kern

Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
WASCO, CA

