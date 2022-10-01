Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man stabbed in Bellevue; suspect arrested
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A suspect was arrested after a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man injured Tuesday morning. The stabbing happened before 8 a.m. near 158th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 24th Street. Officers responded to a report about a person who was stabbed multiple times and was seen walking away...
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect in Renton double shooting
The search is on for the suspect in a double shooting in Renton. Detectives are now investigating two scenes for clues.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way officers justified in 2017 fatal shooting, according to inquest
A jury unanimously found Federal Way Police were justified in the 2017 fatal shooting of Robert Lightfeather. The decision was made on Sept. 30 following a four-day King County inquest hearing. The eight-person jury determined Federal Way officers Austin Rogers and Tyler Turpin fired their weapons in self-defense and in defense of the public when Lightfeather, 33, pointed a gun at another man and then toward officers at the Pink Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way in October 2017.
Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $2,400 arrested in Bellevue
A man suspected of stealing a bike worth $2,400 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway. During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while driving and modified muffler...
Chronicle
Teens Arrested in Pierce County After Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Her Driveway
Three teenagers were arrested Friday night near South Hill who Pierce County deputies suspect ambushed a 50-year-old woman in the driveway of her home and stole her vehicle at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff's Department. In two different vehicles, the suspects led deputies on a chase from a nearby gas...
Washington teens arrested after following woman home, carjacking her at gunpoint: deputies
Deputies in Pierce County, Washington, arrested three teens who allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Spanaway and led authorities on a car chase.
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
q13fox.com
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
KOMO News
Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in the 1400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The officials are yet to reveal the identity of the injured victim. No additional information regarding the crash was provided. The police are...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | No serious injuries as scooter rider reportedly slashes tires and driver in E Olive Way road rage incident
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Scooter rider slashing: Police say the victim in a stabbing near the Crescent Lounge Saturday night...
q13fox.com
Retail theft plaguing Western Washington
Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
Woman who recently finished 16-year murder sentence now charged with gun, drug offenses
SEATTLE — A woman who earlier this year finished serving 16 years for second-degree murder is now federally charged with drug distribution and illegal firearms possession. According to the criminal complaint, in early 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents and Seattle police narcotics detectives began investigating Raven Marlyne Hudson as a significant drug dealer in the Seattle area.
q13fox.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer in downtown Seattle charged
SEATTLE - 176 people have died from opioid overdose this year in Seattle, and officials said many of the deaths were from fentanyl. One person accused of dealing the deadly drug was charged Monday. Investigators said it's one of dozens of drug busts they’ve made in their concentrated effort to secure Third and Pike in downtown Seattle from becoming an "open drug and stolen goods market."
q13fox.com
Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire at a dentist office early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof,...
Dangerous driver gets 70 months behind bars for vehicular assault
They don’t always make the headlines, but every Friday in King County Court, those convicted of crimes hear their sentence. KIRO Newsradio brings you the story each week during ‘Crime and Punishment.’. Last week’s sentences included an encampment arsonist, a dangerous driver who nearly killed a family, and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70
The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
