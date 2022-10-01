A jury unanimously found Federal Way Police were justified in the 2017 fatal shooting of Robert Lightfeather. The decision was made on Sept. 30 following a four-day King County inquest hearing. The eight-person jury determined Federal Way officers Austin Rogers and Tyler Turpin fired their weapons in self-defense and in defense of the public when Lightfeather, 33, pointed a gun at another man and then toward officers at the Pink Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way in October 2017.

