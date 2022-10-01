ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

Man stabbed in Bellevue; suspect arrested

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A suspect was arrested after a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man injured Tuesday morning. The stabbing happened before 8 a.m. near 158th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 24th Street. Officers responded to a report about a person who was stabbed multiple times and was seen walking away...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
PUYALLUP, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way officers justified in 2017 fatal shooting, according to inquest

A jury unanimously found Federal Way Police were justified in the 2017 fatal shooting of Robert Lightfeather. The decision was made on Sept. 30 following a four-day King County inquest hearing. The eight-person jury determined Federal Way officers Austin Rogers and Tyler Turpin fired their weapons in self-defense and in defense of the public when Lightfeather, 33, pointed a gun at another man and then toward officers at the Pink Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way in October 2017.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Retail theft plaguing Western Washington

Crooks targeting businesses continue to be a problem throughout Western Washington. Tuesday morning, Tacoma Police say thieves used a stolen truck to crash into a store.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman who recently finished 16-year murder sentence now charged with gun, drug offenses

SEATTLE — A woman who earlier this year finished serving 16 years for second-degree murder is now federally charged with drug distribution and illegal firearms possession. According to the criminal complaint, in early 2022, Homeland Security Investigation agents and Seattle police narcotics detectives began investigating Raven Marlyne Hudson as a significant drug dealer in the Seattle area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Suspected fentanyl dealer in downtown Seattle charged

SEATTLE - 176 people have died from opioid overdose this year in Seattle, and officials said many of the deaths were from fentanyl. One person accused of dealing the deadly drug was charged Monday. Investigators said it's one of dozens of drug busts they’ve made in their concentrated effort to secure Third and Pike in downtown Seattle from becoming an "open drug and stolen goods market."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire at a dentist office early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof,...
KENT, WA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Coroner IDs Washington man who died in Saturday’s crash on I-70

The 55-year-old Washington man who died Saturday in a collision on Interstate 70 between Exit 205 and the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels has been identified. Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Dmytro Pronin, of Renton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon on Oct. 1 at mile marker 221.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

