JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in first reported Hurricane Ian-related death in the Triangle, deputies say

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed.

A man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Clayton Saturday morning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened on Trenburg Place off of Little Creek Church Road.

It comes after Ian passed through North Carolina Friday into Saturday, triggering power outages from heavy winds.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, the man went into his garage to check on the generator, according to reports.

Three hours later around 7 a.m., they say his wife went to check on him since he hadn’t come back inside.

Deputies say she found him unconscious and called 9-1-1.

The man died at the scene, according to reports.

Fire crews at the scene said they measured the carbon monoxide levels and determined they were “extremely high.”

Deputies say the man’s wife was going to seek medical attention.

The man’s name has not been released.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced whenever fuel is burned, and can build up to deadly levels quickly in enclosed spaces, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS’s website says low levels may cause dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, confusion or fainting, and high levels can be deadly within minutes.

Health officials advise people to avoid using gasoline-powered generators, outdoor grills or camp stoves in enclosed spaces.

Instead, they suggest using them outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows and air vents.

Click here for more information about carbon monoxide poisoning.

#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Joco#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Ncdhhs
