Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
PlayStation Boss Teases Day One Releases For PC
One of the main bosses at PlayStation has indicated that certain future releases from the company will come to both PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day. Ever since Sony started porting its games to PC a couple of years back, there has always been a sizable gap between each title's release on console and PC. And while it sounds like this will continue to be an ongoing trend with most first-party PlayStation games, it won't be true in every instance.
Marvel Infinity Saga Prop Replica Series Continues With the Orb
Disney has launched the fourth installment of what will be six replicas in the Infinity Saga Relics Series, each with a removable Infinity Stone that will fit into the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that will be released on October 19th. The lineup continues today with the Orb that appeared in MCU films starting with 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Inside you'll find the Power Stone, which lights up. The display stand also features three jointed arms that open to accommodate the Orb. You can order it here at shopDisney for $99.99 (free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC).
Star Wars: Andor Hid Jedi and Sith Connections in Plain Sight
At five episodes into its first season, Andor has steered clear of the Jedi and Sith conflict that has defined much of Star Wars fiction. However, Andor's fifth episode, "The Axe Forgets," hid connections to both orders of Force-wielders in plain sight. SPOILERS follow for Andor Episode 5, "The Axe Forgets." Most of Andor's fifth episode is concerned with Cassian and his cohorts plotting their heist of the imperial payroll on Aldhani. However, the episode's final scene cuts to Luthen on Coruscant as he attempts to receive word about whether the plot succeeded or if it failed, to no avail.
Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing Might Be the Most Important Character the MCU Has Ever Seen
Late this week, Man-Thing will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Werewolf by Night, the first-ever holiday special released by Marvel Studios. While the Michael Giacchino-directed special has been promoted as a one-off special presentation, it's most certainly part of the MCU. In fact, Man-Thing could even end up being one of the most important pieces the franchise has ever seen.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4
This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Todd McFarlane Teases New Marvel and DC Talent Joining Spawn Movie
Todd McFarlane will bring that long-awaited Spawn movie news to fans today, ahead of this weekend's New York Comic Con. The comic book legend appeared on New York's Q104.3, teasing that DC and Marvel fans will be "very, very excited" when he makes an announcement today, which involves "new talent." The implication seeming to be that whoever he is bringing on board has a DC and/or Marvel pedigree, and that it will help fans believe that the movie -- which McFarlane has been teasing for years -- is finally ready to move foward.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement
A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
How the ‘Rings of Power’ VFX Teams Created the Epic Flood and Mount Doom Eruption in Episode 6
For the unprecedented VFX demands of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” producer Ron Ames (who oversaw VFX and post-production) devised a new cloud-based processing system, leveraging tech from Amazon to wrangle the work of more than 20 visual effects companies and 1,500 artists around the globe (led by Industrial Light & Magic and Wētā FX). This allowed them to quickly and efficiently handle such epic sequences as the Sundering Seas storm in Episodes 1 and 2 and the cataclysmic destruction at the end of Episode 6. “We had to build a new industrial system and put together...
