Bay News 9

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas. What You Need To Know. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia,...
POLITICS
AFP

Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal

In a metal workshop in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, a homemade anti-drone system waits to be mounted on a military pick-up truck. For several weeks, Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia have been attacking southern cities like Kryvyi Rih, terrorising the population.
MILITARY
Bay News 9

AP News Digest 2 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ———————— UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An...
WORLD
Bay News 9

Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural...
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

