Bay News 9
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
BEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Moscow called the allegation “false and baseless,” and Lebanon’s prosecutor general sided with the Kremlin and...
Bay News 9
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas. What You Need To Know. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia,...
Putin orders Russian government to take over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following annexation
Europe's largest nuclear power plant faces renewed security threats as Russia says it will now 'supervise' the Zaporzhzhia power station following annexation.
Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal
In a metal workshop in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, a homemade anti-drone system waits to be mounted on a military pick-up truck. For several weeks, Iranian kamikaze drones used by Russia have been attacking southern cities like Kryvyi Rih, terrorising the population.
Bay News 9
AP News Digest 2 pm
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ———————— UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An...
Bay News 9
Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural...
Bay News 9
Iran's supreme leader, in 1st remarks on Iran protests, condemns rioting as 'unnatural,' 'planned' by non-Iranians
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader, in 1st remarks on Iran protests, condemns rioting as 'unnatural,' 'planned' by non-Iranians. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Complainant testifies about Australian Parliament House rape
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former government staffer testified Wednesday about being raped by a colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. Brittany Higgins became the first witness to testify against Bruce Lehrmann, 27,...
