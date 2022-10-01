Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Pumpkin Fest preps people for Halloween as First Friday gets them excited for winter
Silverthorne’s October First Friday is geared toward getting people hyped for the winter season. In partnership with Breck Film’s winter film series, the free event is a retro ski night with a screening of Greg Stump’s classic “The Blizzard of AAHHH’s.”. The event will also...
Summit Daily News
Frisco to host free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8
The town of Frisco has announced it will be hosting a free gear repair fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco Historic Park. Sew Tough Repair and town of Frisco staff will be at the park to help patch holes and repair minor tears in outdoor equipment such as coats, tents and backpacks. A Rebel Sports bike mechanic will also be at the event to provide simple bicycle repairs.
Summit Daily News
10 Mile Music Hall launches new monthly concert series, Local’s Loot, where a lucky resident takes home all money collected at the door
10 Mile Music Hall is launching a new monthly concert series and contest Thursday, Oct. 6. Called Locals’ Loot, entry is $5, and one local will win all money collected at the door. Anyone over 21 is welcome to come to the concert at 710 Main St., Frisco, but...
After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge
It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season
GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Backstage Theatre, Breck Film receive Colorado Creates grants
Colorado Creative Industries recently announced recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program for the 2023 fiscal year. A total of 121 grants will distribute $834,500 to arts organizations and communities across 28 Colorado counties. According to a news release, 46% of grant funds were awarded to rural communities in this...
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lefty’s Pizza hosts candlelight vigil for owner killed in crash
Rainbows appeared and a rainstorm ended just in time for Monday night’s candlelight vigil for Craig “Lefty” Harris, who died in a traffic crash in Niwot last week. The vigil was on the patio of the restaurant Harris owned and founded, Lefty’s Gourmet Pizza and Ice Cream, in Niwot. Many of those in attendance donned floral Hawaiian shirts in his honor, while the restaurant served slice after slice of their cheese pizza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13
This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area
MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Ski swaps coming to Vail, EagleVail this weekend
EAGLE COUNTY — If the first snowfall on the mountaintops has you itching for winter turns, this weekend presents two opportunities to gear up on everything you’ll need for the winter season while giving back to impactful local organizations. Ski swaps are a sacred tradition in mountain communities,...
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Martina McBride To Bring ‘Joy Of Christmas’ Tour To Colorado
Martina McBride is gearing up to bring a whole lot of joy to Colorado this upcoming holiday season. This year, the country music icon will be embarking on her 12th annual 'Joy Of Christmas Tour', featuring 12-shows around the U.S. Kicking off at the end of November (Saturday, Nov. 26)...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Joel Stephen Weston
We are sad to announce the death of Joel Stephen Weston, who passed away in his home on September 3rd, 2022 after heart complications. We will miss Joel dearly. Joel passed at the age of fifty nine in his long lived town of Fairplay, Colorado. Joel was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 14 of 1963, and raised by his surviving mother Mary Ann Weston and late father James Edwin Weston. He was honored to raise his surviving sons Alexander Weston and Samuel Weston, with his late and beloved wife Sandra Lynn Weston. He stayed in very close relation to his surviving three sisters Lori Duboise, Jill Crosby, and Julie Yamamoto. Many would say that Joel’s time was cut too short, but those who knew him would say time with him was about quality and many can look back on their memories with him fondly. He was the face to the South Park Saloon of Alma, Colorado for over two decades. The Saloon was his life, a place that he cultivated into a hub for friends and the community. When he sold the bar he preserved that community and place of connection by keeping an open door in his home. Joel became an integral friend to many. Throughout his life he enjoyed keeping up on all sports, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune and staying in touch with his family members over regular Zoom chats and phone calls. His voice and presence will be dearly missed as he always brought a sense of joy. To honor Joel’s memory we are holding a celebration of life on October 9th, 2022 beginning at 1pm, at The Residence Inn by Mariott. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wufe967.com
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
onlyoneagleway.com
Too Close to Home
Both cars were undrivable following the crash; however, no one was harmed. The suspect bolted, abandoning the woman in his car and leaving his Nike slides in the street. He attempted to carjack another vehicle while starting a shoot-off with Denver Police. One officer was shot in the neck, but...
Comments / 0