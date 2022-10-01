ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report — The Supreme Court will tackle these issues in new term

The Supreme Court begins a new term today and court watchers suggest we should fasten our seat belts. The six Republican-appointed justices are expected this term to pick up where they left off amid high-stakes deliberations over challenges to voting rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action at universities and gerrymandered congressional districts, reports The Hill John Kruzel.
protocol.com

The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Reuters

Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have chilling impact

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top White House officials announced new guidelines and grants to protect abortion and contraception rights on Tuesday, and said women's rights have already been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade 100 days ago.
POLITICO

Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment

Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State. David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.
Gizmodo

Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment

Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
CBS Sacramento

Supreme Court rejects challenges to bump stock ban

The Supreme Court said Monday it won't take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.The justices' decision not to hear the cases comes on the heels of a decision in June in which the justices by a 6-3 vote expanded gun-possession rights, weakening states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public.The cases the justices declined to hear were an appeal from a Utah gun rights advocate and another brought by the gun rights group Gun...
Gizmodo

Supreme Court Is Putting the Future of Section 230 Protections on Its Docket

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced nine cases it intends to hear in its upcoming term, including Renaldo Gonzalez v. Google. The case directly questions the protections afforded by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which limits the legal liability of online web hosts for the content posted by their users. That law has essentially defined what users currently understand about the internet and has served as the main shield against lawsuits for social media companies against lawmakers and citizens. Lawyers for Google have said changes in the provisions of Section 230 could “threaten the basic organizational decisions of the modern internet.”
The Intercept

The CIA Just Invested in Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Technology

As a rapidly advancing climate emergency turns the planet ever hotter, the Dallas-based biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has a vision: “To see the Woolly Mammoth thunder upon the tundra once again.” Founders George Church and Ben Lamm have already racked up an impressive list of high-profile funders and investors, including Peter Thiel, Tony Robbins, Paris Hilton, Winklevoss Capital — and, according to the public portfolio its venture capital arm released this month, the CIA.
The Intercept

ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

