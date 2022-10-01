Read full article on original website
A shaken Supreme Court returns to chambers
Can a court riven by ideological divisions, security threats and a leak probe ever get back to normal?
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
The Hill’s Morning Report — The Supreme Court will tackle these issues in new term
The Supreme Court begins a new term today and court watchers suggest we should fasten our seat belts. The six Republican-appointed justices are expected this term to pick up where they left off amid high-stakes deliberations over challenges to voting rights, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights, affirmative action at universities and gerrymandered congressional districts, reports The Hill John Kruzel.
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have chilling impact
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top White House officials announced new guidelines and grants to protect abortion and contraception rights on Tuesday, and said women's rights have already been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade 100 days ago.
Key GOP donor backs Dem after House Republican ousted over Trump impeachment
Former Romney financier David Nierenberg says he is siding with moderation over far-right rhetoric in Washington State. David Nierenberg has funded a lot of Republican candidates over the years. But when GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler lost her primary in August, he switched sides to fund Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over the Trump-backed Republican who advanced to the general election.
Supreme Court takes up a divisive issue: Should tech companies have immunity over problematic user content?
The Supreme Court on Monday stepped into the politically divisive issue of whether tech companies should have immunity over problematic content posted by users, agreeing to hear a case alleging that YouTube helped aid and abet the killing of an American woman in the 2015 Islamic State terrorist attacks in Paris.
Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment
Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
Supreme Court rejects challenges to bump stock ban
The Supreme Court said Monday it won't take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.The justices' decision not to hear the cases comes on the heels of a decision in June in which the justices by a 6-3 vote expanded gun-possession rights, weakening states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public.The cases the justices declined to hear were an appeal from a Utah gun rights advocate and another brought by the gun rights group Gun...
Facebook Engineers: We Have No Idea Where We Keep All Your Personal Data
In March, two veteran Facebook engineers found themselves grilled about the company’s sprawling data collection operations in a hearing for the ongoing lawsuit over the mishandling of private user information stemming from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The hearing, a transcript of which was recently unsealed, was aimed at resolving...
Fossil Fuel Industry Seeks to Expand Free Speech for Corporations and Limit It for Citizens
Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., probably didn’t plan for their committee hearings to run at the exact same time this week, but the hearings sure were talking to each other. In her Committee on Natural Resources hearing, Porter highlighted the role PR firms play in blocking...
Supreme Court Is Putting the Future of Section 230 Protections on Its Docket
On Monday, the Supreme Court announced nine cases it intends to hear in its upcoming term, including Renaldo Gonzalez v. Google. The case directly questions the protections afforded by Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which limits the legal liability of online web hosts for the content posted by their users. That law has essentially defined what users currently understand about the internet and has served as the main shield against lawsuits for social media companies against lawmakers and citizens. Lawyers for Google have said changes in the provisions of Section 230 could “threaten the basic organizational decisions of the modern internet.”
Your Router Is Collecting Data. Here's What to Know, and How to Protect Your Privacy
Your home's Wi-Fi router is the central hub of your home network, which means that all of the traffic from all of the Wi-Fi devices under your roof passes through it on its way to the cloud. That's a lot of data -- enough so to make privacy a reasonable point of concern when you're picking one out.
Former NSA Chief Signed Deal to Train Saudi Hackers Months Before Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder
In early 2018, former National Security Agency chief Keith Alexander worked out a deal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the cyber institute led by one of his closest aides, Saud al-Qahtani, to help the Saudi ruler train the next generation of Saudi hackers to take on the kingdom’s enemies.
Twitter Censored Professor’s Post for “Abusive Behaviour” Toward the Queen
A Twitter spokesperson said the social media giant deleted a Carnegie Mellon University professor’s controversial tweet condemning Queen Elizabeth II on the grounds that it was “abusive.” The company defines abusive behavior as “an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice” — in this case the voice of the world’s longest-reigning monarch.
Former NSA Chief Keith Alexander Accused of Pump-and-Dump Investment Scheme
Retired Gen. Keith Alexander, a highly connected former intelligence agency official who once oversaw mass surveillance programs, is the latest high-profile executive to be accused of taking advantage of the “meme stock” craze to defraud ordinary investors. Alexander, a current board member for Amazon who previously served as...
Lawmakers Seek Answers on Pentagon’s Role in Deadly Airstrike
A new congressional caucus called on Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III Thursday to disclose details of the U.S. role in an airstrike that killed more than 160 Nigerian civilians at a displaced persons’ camp, including many children. The group, known as the Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus,...
The Pandemic May Have Changed Gun Ownership In America For The Long Haul
Americans are on track for their third-highest gun-buying year, despite a drop in monthly sales.
The CIA Just Invested in Woolly Mammoth Resurrection Technology
As a rapidly advancing climate emergency turns the planet ever hotter, the Dallas-based biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has a vision: “To see the Woolly Mammoth thunder upon the tundra once again.” Founders George Church and Ben Lamm have already racked up an impressive list of high-profile funders and investors, including Peter Thiel, Tony Robbins, Paris Hilton, Winklevoss Capital — and, according to the public portfolio its venture capital arm released this month, the CIA.
