Tehachapi, CA

1 arrested after reports of street fight, foot pursuit

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Ridgecrest Police Department officers responded to reports of a street fight involving seven or eight people on the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue. However, when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the street empty. Officers said witnesses told them a silver Audi with no […]
KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who showed up to help clear a minor injury crash died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash. One of the tow […]
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA

