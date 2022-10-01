Read full article on original website
1 arrested after reports of street fight, foot pursuit
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Ridgecrest Police Department officers responded to reports of a street fight involving seven or eight people on the 300 block of West Wilson Avenue. However, when they arrived at the scene, officers said they found the street empty. Officers said witnesses told them a silver Audi with no […]
KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
Opening statements: Attorneys dispute whether Wendy Howard shot ex from behind in deadly 2019 confrontation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said. The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities. An investigation began June 2, 2019. […]
Armando Cruz pleads guilty to rape and murder of Patricia Alatorre, 13
Armando Cruz, of Inglewood has agreed to plead guilty to rape, murder and all other charges and enhancements filed against him in the death of of Bakersfield teen Patricia Alatorre in exchange for a sentence of life without parole.
BPD searching for an at-risk missing teen, 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Priscilla Sherleyn Alvarez, 16. The police department said Alvarez is described as 5 feet and 1 inch and 111 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a white crop top and blue Dickies pants. Alvarez […]
Guilty plea reached in Patricia Alatorre case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 26-year-old Armando Cruz pleaded guilty Tuesday to rape, murder, and all other charges in one of Bakersfield’s most notorious cases: the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre. The tragedy began with a missing person’s case. Then a few days later, as parents all over Bakersfield prayed for her safe return, her family […]
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
Man allegedly assaulted firefighter, brandished pellet gun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A city firefighter was assaulted Sunday in south Bakersfield after being dispatched to a call reporting an overdose, police said. A firefighter engineer was assaulted at a home on Pacheco Road, between South Union Avenue and Eve Street, by 28-year-old John Luna, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Luna then brandished […]
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who showed up to help clear a minor injury crash died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The police department said officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash. One of the tow […]
Stolen vehicle found, suspect arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, Porterville police say. Authorities say on Monday, around 9:16 p.m., an officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification indicating that there was a reported stolen vehicle in the area. […]
Person taken into custody following apparent standoff in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An apparent standoff in south Bakersfield between someone inside a home and police ended with one person being led away in handcuffs on Sunday night. Police officers were called to a home on Bora Bora Lane on Sunday at around 4 p.m. and surrounded a house. Video from the scene showed […]
1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
Howard trial begins Tuesday, supporters plan courthouse rally
Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees in 2019 is set to face a jury on Tuesday, October 4th.
Two men arrested for stealing plywood from Tehachapi Home Depot
Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after they attempted to steam plywood from the Home Depot in Tehachapi.
KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
Stolen pony reward raises to $5,000
A family is offering $5,000 to anyone who can find their stolen pony. The pony was stolen during the Kern County Fair.
‘He served his time’: Attorney says ‘pillowcase rapist’ no longer a threat
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After being convicted of raping multiple women in Sacramento, Ronald Feldmeier spent three decades behind bars. Feldmeier achieved notoriety for his crimes — he was called the “pillowcase rapist” for using a pillowcase to stifle his victims’ screams — and was targeted by other inmates. “He served his time, which was […]
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads to Three Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriff’s Office Nixle Webpage. “On the evening of September 26, 2022, deputies from the Wasco and North Area substations located a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Due to a recent increase in theft from agricultural areas, the deputies stopped to investigate and found the...
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
