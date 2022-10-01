Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Lobos Wrap Up Play at Trinity Forest Invitational
DALLAS, Texas –– The New Mexico men’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational with the final round at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Lobos shot 4-under in the third round, their best round of the event, to finish in 10th place at 2-over.
golobos.com
New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
golobos.com
Gracelyn Larkin Named MW Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— University of New Mexico cross country runner Gracelyn Larkin has been selected as the Mountain West Cross Country Women’s Athlete of the Week, as announced by the MW on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Larkin and the first for the Lobos this season.
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Falcons in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night at the Johnson Center, winning in four against Air Force (21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Kaitlynn Biassou led the way with a match-high 17 kills, and added 11 digs for a double-double, while Kali Wolf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golobos.com
New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.
golobos.com
Lobos’ Unbeaten Streak Snapped at Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team had its five-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Colorado College on Sunday afternoon at Stewart Field. The Lobos (3-3-5, 1-1-2 MW) also had their nine-game Mountain West unbeaten streak snapped, as the Tigers (4-4-3, 1-1-2 MW) earned their first conference win of the year.
golobos.com
Lobos Remain Home to Face Falcons Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The week starts early for the Lobos, who host Air Force on Tuesday night at Johnson Center with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the match are available at golobos.com/tickets. For those unable to attend, the match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available.
golobos.com
Vandeputte Falls In Messick Final
FT. COLLINS, Colo. — Maud Vandeputte advanced to the Messick B final, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Sarah Weekley of host Colorado State to highlight UNM’s play at the Messick, a tournament which saw UNM pick up several good results. Vandeputte, a transfer from Christian Brothers, went 3-1 in...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain possible through the end of the week
Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning as an upper level storm system moves into the state. Heavy rain will be possible for parts of New Mexico through the end of the week. An upper level low pressure system is spinning over eastern Arizona today, drawing in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former UNM athletic director wants all charges dismissed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs is asking a judge to dismiss all charges against him. Krebs is accused of using thousands of taxpayer dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family and a former coach. Krebs is also accused of diverting tens of thousands […]
Remote control balloon pilots practice for world record attempt
Like regular hot air balloons, heat makes the RC balloons rise, and they go down as they cool down.
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
rrobserver.com
Rain, wind curb ballooning events
Frank Anger of Mississippi tinkers with his hot air balloon basket on Monday during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is expected to be cool this week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
rrobserver.com
Cool day, perfect for Balloons
Balloons over Paseo Del Norte 8:20 am.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Today is a significantly colder day and rain is still sticking around. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “The cool and wet pattern continues especially along and west of the central mountain chain today with scattered to numerous storms expected.”. Luckily, this...
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
rrobserver.com
Farmers’ Almanac: A cold winter lies ahead for NM
Winter got a snowy start in 2021-2022 in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a colder than normal winter for New Mexico. “Chilly,” the prediction goes. “Bone-chilling cold.”. “Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter...
Comments / 0