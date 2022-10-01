Play ball, in the fall: Bend Elks host OSU-Gonzaga exhibition double-header at Vince Genna Stadium

( Update: Adding video, comments from Beavers fans)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's October, but still time to play baseball in Bend. The Bend Elks on Saturday afternoon gave baseball fans another chance to sit in the stands and cheer watch great live action up close.

The Elks hosted an Oregon State -Gonzaga University exhibition double-header at Vince Genna Stadium.

The teams competed in two seven-inning games.

The stadium was packed with Beavers fans in orange and black, and they were not disappointed. OSU's Brady Kasper hit solo and grand-slam home runs in the opening game, which the Beavers won 10-5; they were ahead 6-0 after the first inning of the second contest.

I spoke to a father and son who are big Beaver fans.

"Well, we came to the game because I'm an Oregon State University alumni and I love Beavers baseball," Will Weimers said.

"We got to see a grand slam today, so that was awesome," he added.

His son, Ethan Weimers, said they were looking for a ball because it went over the fence.

They were fall exhibition contests, but the real deal for fans and players alike.

