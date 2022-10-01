Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Related
WTOP
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
WTOP
Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.
WTOP
Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad as they began preparing for life without dynamic running back Javonte Williams. The Broncs played Williams on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. They also put outside linebacker...
WTOP
Jonathan Allen wants fans to ‘keep that same energy’ when Commanders start winning
Allen: Fans should keep 'same energy’ when Commanders start winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Four weeks into the NFL season, Washington fans’ level of concern with the Commanders is already high. The team is 1-3, last place in the NFC East, and at or near the bottom of several important statistical categories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Report: Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his 2022 season
Report: Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week that will likely end his 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, though both the team and Roullier could revisit the injury later in the year.
WTOP
Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score
It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
NFL・
WTOP
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
WTOP
Baseball Glance
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Today in Sports History- Bonds hits home runs 71 & 72
1900 — Britain’s Harry Vardon wins the U.S. Open golf title, beating J.H. Taylor with a 313 total at the Chicago Golf Club. 1985 — Eddie Robinson becomes college football’s winningest coach as Grambling beats Prairie View A&M 27-7. It’s Robinson’s 324th career victory, one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant had before he retired from Alabama after the 1982 season.
WTOP
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB・
Comments / 0