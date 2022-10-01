ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Broncos place Javonte Williams on IR, sign Latavius Murray

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad as they began preparing for life without dynamic running back Javonte Williams. The Broncs played Williams on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. They also put outside linebacker...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cedartown, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WTOP

Report: Chase Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his 2022 season

Report: Roullier to undergo knee surgery that could end his season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week that will likely end his 2022 season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, though both the team and Roullier could revisit the injury later in the year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Browns’ Chubb, Bucs’ Evans among best bets to score

It’s difficult to believe that it’s already Week 5 of the NFL season, but what isn’t hard to fathom is the likelihood that these fantasy stars will cross the end zone at least once this week. These are the best bets to score in Week 5. ___
NFL
WTOP

Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Baseball Glance

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Thursday’s Games. No games...
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Falcons#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Mercedes Benz Stadium
WTOP

Today in Sports History- Bonds hits home runs 71 & 72

1900 — Britain’s Harry Vardon wins the U.S. Open golf title, beating J.H. Taylor with a 313 total at the Chicago Golf Club. 1985 — Eddie Robinson becomes college football’s winningest coach as Grambling beats Prairie View A&M 27-7. It’s Robinson’s 324th career victory, one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant had before he retired from Alabama after the 1982 season.
FOOTBALL
WTOP

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .301; Altuve, Houston, .300; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .299. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy