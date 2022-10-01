Read full article on original website
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue
Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related. After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a...
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday
After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday
A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:. "Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
