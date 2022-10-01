Russian TV presenter and prominent Putin propagandist laments that 'the West is starting to mock us' over Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian television and radio host Vladimir Solovyov pose for a photo during an awards ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin on Dec. 25, 2013. RIA Novosti Kremlin/AP

A Russian TV presenter and Putin propagandist said the "West is starting to mock us" over the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Solovyov has been a vocal supporter of Putin's war and has been sanctioned over his Kremlin links.

His comments suggest that even Putin's staunchest allies might be losing faith in the war.

A Russian TV presenter known for vociferously promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda appeared to criticize Russia's progress in its war in Ukraine, suggesting even Putin's staunchest allies are losing faith in it, a report says.

"The whole West is starting to mock us," Vladimir Solovyov said on Thursday on his Russia-1 show, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Newsweek reported. Russia-1, a state-owned channel, has the largest audience in Russian TV.

Solovyov spoke about the "truly worrisome" state of the war after Russia had suffered a series of setbacks, including Ukraine taking back large swathes of territories in a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. On Saturday, reports emerged about Ukrainian troops entering the occupied city of Lyman.

"There hasn't been a single operation after Kharkiv that would alleviate this bitterness, nor have there been any returned or added territories," Solovyov said.

"I have a big request for our Army: please start to fight by the regulations, the way you can, the way you have been taught. Let's start announcing newly liberated places. What do you need for this? 300,000 have been mobilized."

Solovyov spoke about Russia's controversial partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists, which has led to protests and scores of fighting-age men fleeing Russia.

He implied criticism of the way reservists have drafted, as reports have emerged that Russia's ethnic minorities have been disproportionately targeted.

"At the same time, let's not help our enemies while conducting the partial mobilization. For example, peoples of the far north, endangered populations, small ethnic groups, we should take that into account, make it proportionate with respect to the quantity of the mobilized people," he said.

Solovyov has long been a vocal supporter of Putin's war in Ukraine and has been sanctioned due to his links to the Kremlin.

Some media have dubbed him "Putin's voice" for his vociferous support of Putin's invasion and his outlandish threats to western powers.

"Today is the day that a righteous operation was launched for the de-Nazification in Ukraine," Solovyov said at the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

But, while continuing to remain loyal to Putin and the basis of the war, he has previously been critical of the "shameful" delays in weapons reaching the Russian military in Ukraine.