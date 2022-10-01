ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian TV presenter and prominent Putin propagandist laments that 'the West is starting to mock us' over Ukraine war

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OS417_0iIF4eLR00
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian television and radio host Vladimir Solovyov pose for a photo during an awards ceremony in Moscow's Kremlin on Dec. 25, 2013. RIA Novosti Kremlin/AP
  • A Russian TV presenter and Putin propagandist said the "West is starting to mock us" over the war in Ukraine.
  • Vladimir Solovyov has been a vocal supporter of Putin's war and has been sanctioned over his Kremlin links.
  • His comments suggest that even Putin's staunchest allies might be losing faith in the war.

A Russian TV presenter known for vociferously promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda appeared to criticize Russia's progress in its war in Ukraine, suggesting even Putin's staunchest allies are losing faith in it, a report says.

"The whole West is starting to mock us," Vladimir Solovyov said on Thursday on his Russia-1 show, Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, Newsweek reported. Russia-1, a state-owned channel, has the largest audience in Russian TV.

Solovyov spoke about the "truly worrisome" state of the war after Russia had suffered a series of setbacks, including Ukraine taking back large swathes of territories in a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region. On Saturday, reports emerged about Ukrainian troops entering the occupied city of Lyman.

"There hasn't been a single operation after Kharkiv that would alleviate this bitterness, nor have there been any returned or added territories," Solovyov said.

"I have a big request for our Army: please start to fight by the regulations, the way you can, the way you have been taught. Let's start announcing newly liberated places. What do you need for this? 300,000 have been mobilized."

Solovyov spoke about Russia's controversial partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists, which has led to protests and scores of fighting-age men fleeing Russia.

He implied criticism of the way reservists have drafted, as reports have emerged that Russia's ethnic minorities have been disproportionately targeted.

"At the same time, let's not help our enemies while conducting the partial mobilization. For example, peoples of the far north, endangered populations, small ethnic groups, we should take that into account, make it proportionate with respect to the quantity of the mobilized people," he said.

Solovyov has long been a vocal supporter of Putin's war in Ukraine and has been sanctioned due to his links to the Kremlin.

Some media have dubbed him "Putin's voice" for his vociferous support of Putin's invasion and his outlandish threats to western powers.

"Today is the day that a righteous operation was launched for the de-Nazification in Ukraine," Solovyov said at the beginning of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

But, while continuing to remain loyal to Putin and the basis of the war, he has previously been critical of the "shameful" delays in weapons reaching the Russian military in Ukraine.

Comments / 309

M Roberts
3d ago

no idy is mocking.. just defending the sovereignty if Ukraine. Vlad.. have the courage to end your madness bring peace to the world.

Reply(6)
79
Vincent Venturella
3d ago

Reporting what is happening on the ground is not mockery or propaganda.....it is telling the truth of incompetent military leadership and training.....some conscripts have two days of instruction and literally out on the front lines as cannon fodder. That is ridiculous. Putin's mistakes are getting worse, and that can mean only one thing in the future......madness.

Reply(1)
47
Spaceman
3d ago

I feel bad for the Russian people, I don't mock them. The soldiers don't want to be there. And refusing to fight is far easier said than done. All I wish is that they have the strength and resolve to oust the goons in office that are destroying families.

Reply(18)
24
Related
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin ‘has annexed more than 15% of Ukraine’, claims Kremlin – but Zelensky’s forces on the march

RUSSIA claims it has formally completed the annexation of 15% of Ukrainian territory as Vladimir Putin completed legal paperwork today - but Ukrainian forces are continuing to make successful incursions to reclaim land that previously belonged to them. The regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have now been formally...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#The#Pro Kremlin#Newsweek#Ukrainian#Army
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

648K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy