ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Peep The Best Looks From The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet

By lizsmith23
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

The hottest night in Hip Hop took place Friday night in Atlanta, GA at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFwfW_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This year’s award show was hosted by Fat Joe and honored Trina with the ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award for her contributions to the rap game.

Some of the nominations included Saucy Santana, Glorilla, ATL Jacob, Yung Miami and more. With performances from Bleu, Jeezy, Lil Kim, King Combs and others.

Armani White, Clipse, Fivio Foreign, Jeezy, King Combs, Kodak Black, Lil Tjay, joined previously announced performers French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and an all-star tribute to iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind. Performers who honored the legendary label included David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan.

On the red carpet, Fat Joe told BOSSIP what viewers can expect from this year’s show.

“Just energy and positive vibes. It won’t be so much of a funny thing but it’ll be a strong message behind what I do. So I take the approach of being the eldest statement, the OG of the game that you can still vibe with. So I’m trying to let that flow through your television. I’m honored to be here and be the host of the Hip Hop Awards. Ima do my thing!”

Seen on the scene was “FNF” rapper GloRilla…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIEEc_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kM5l3_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Kim who performed alongside Mobb Deep…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FHXp_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeyMO_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iqjo6_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ari Fletcher…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFIyK_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper/Rap Sh!t star Kamillion…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ikZB_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtxPV_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Dream Doll…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6L5J_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Spice…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyXbS_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VATxu_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

From the BET plus hit show, “The Ms. Pat Show,” Tami Roman…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjLyQ_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ytmzx_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. and Tiny…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsitK_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jayda Cheaves who was joined by her bestie/fellow BET+ “The Impact Atlanta” star Dess Dior…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnizV_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24n1lc_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtVj6_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The honoree of the evening, Trina…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFYNV_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Remy Ma and her hubby Papoose…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy3v8_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahfzx_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

and “Munch” rapper Ice Spice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUtue_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmrsG_0iIF4Zsg00
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPJ2H_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooIa2_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIvGC_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmPjx_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC6dn_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQDqB_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jWmP_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSTSt_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvWBd_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G25t_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOzY4_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmIDY_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOLQJ_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpvZU_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aue4u_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qieZ6_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvOTm_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frcXs_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXun9_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUkkA_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvMdF_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2jKS_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5oJD_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bavek_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEXFZ_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANk6A_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGxj0_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CryhX_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjwQk_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037Ipo_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwQ8n_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2rQG_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvMYr_0iIF4Zsg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gk3pN_0iIF4Zsg00

Check out the hashtag #HipHopAwards and follow the @HipHopAwards and @BET for more moments from the red carpet. Be sure to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 4th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

What fashion look was your favorite from the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022? Let us know below!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Jim Jones Blasts BET For Refusing Him Access To Hip Hop Awards

Atlanta, GA – Jim Jones has put BET on blast for not allowing him to attend this week’s BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. On Friday (September 30), the Harlem rapper said he wanted to show support for his close friend and fellow New Yorker Fat Joe, who is set to host this year’s award show, but claimed the network wouldn’t allow him access.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Atlanta, GA
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rifkind
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Jeezy
Person
T.i.
Person
Trina
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Tjay
Person
Pusha T
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Pinky Cole
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Carpet#Peep#Ga#Kodak Black#French#Fnf
papermag.com

Beyoncé Congratulates Solange for New York City Ballet Score

Beyoncé came out in full support of younger sister Solange Knowles as she made her debut at the New York City Ballet with an original score. The piece was composed by the younger Knowles sister for the tenth anniversary of the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala, originally created by vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker and held at Lincoln Center. The 36-year-old artist made history as the first African American woman to compose a score for the company in its 74-year history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy