Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Reveal Their Baby's Name

We’re one step closer to meeting Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley’s precious Pynk progeny.

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The sizzling celebrity couple gave the world a glimpse of the preparation for their bundle of joy. On Friday, Miracle took to Instagram to share a video of their baby’s new accommodations. The short clip titled “nursery reveal” also announced the baby’s name, Xi Leí Lepley.

The nursery is lovingly decked out in black and white with plenty of green plants. Baby books and adorable portraits of baby animals line the walls. Just above a beautiful Black crib, Xi Leí is mounted on the wall in large wooden letters.

Celebrities are known to go above and beyond for life’s milestones, especially when it comes to their children. It’s no surprise that with a mama named Miracle, the littlest Lepley will have a unique name, too. The bold choice is already raising eyebrows on Twitter, where users raised questions about the “Blasian-sounding” name picked by non-Blasian parents. Xi is a letter in the Greek alphabet and also a river in western tributary of the Pearl River in southern China.

Check out some of the reactions below.

In addition to the beautiful nursery, Tyler welcomed the new arrival with a luxurious push present for his P-Valley co-star. According to BET, he surprised the glowing mom-to-be with a “custom Mercedes-Benz G Wagon.”

Miracle posted a video of her extravagant gift on Instagram with audio that “her man always comes through.”

You can’t put a price on motherhood, but Tyler definitely came through with this one.

“This has been an amazing pregnancy, I am blessed beyond measure and so thankful for my partner. You have made this journey such a peaceful breeze. I Love You Man, My Dawg 4L!!! Energyyyyy Baby, you did that!! #PushPresent,” she wrote on Instagram.

The couple also demonstrated how they do it big for little Xi Leí at their bustlin’ barnyard-themed baby shower in July.