Newcastle’s new wonderkid signing Garang Kuol watches Toon vs Fulham with away fans at Craven Cottage

GARANG KUOL watched on with fans as his new Newcastle team-mates thrashed Fulham.

Newcastle confirmed the signing of Kuol on Friday, with the 18-year-old set to join link up with the team in January.

Garang Kuol was snapped in with the Newcastle away support Credit: Twitter

Newcastle confirmed the signing of Kuol yesterday Credit: Getty

But ahead of his move Kuol opted to soak up a Premier League game, and made an appearance in the stands with the away fans as Newcastle visited Fulham.

The 18-year-old made his International debut for Australia in September against New Zealand, becoming the youngest player since Harry Kewell to do so.

Fans were also loving his attendance at the game, with one saying: "He always loved the mags."

A second user said: "What a lad. Love him already," while another added: "He's Gonna Light up the Prem."

The teenage striker was born in Egypt before moving Down Under as a refugee.

He currently turns out for A-League side Central Coast Mariners - who reportedly accepted £300,000 for him - and has scored four goals in eight league games this season.

In his announcement, Kuol said: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights.

"To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

Should Kuol go to the tournament and make an appearance, he would become the Socceroos' youngest ever player, but he would still be someway off of the youngest to ever appear at a World Cup.

Miguel Almiron's brilliant brace downed Fulham as Nathaniel Chalobah's early red card for a horror tackle ensured Fulham fell to a 4-1 defeat.

Almiron's first goal was particularly impressive, as he executed a stunning volley to lob the ball over Bernd Leno.