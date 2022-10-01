Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Watch Commanders’ Brian Robinson partake in first practice since getting shot
Doubt Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson at your own risk. Just 37 days after Robinson sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the Commanders designated the rookie to return to practice on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him and move him to the active roster or keep him on the NFI list for the rest of the year.
How Victor Wembanyama will help the Lakers this season
The 2023 NBA Draft already looks like it is going to have one of the best top-two prospects in recent history with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The two players squared off in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and the entire NBA world, including the Los Angeles Lakers, had to tune in.
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama is a video game
I am firmly on the record as saying I hope the Detroit Pistons do not tank this season, but if they do come up short in their quest for the play-in, let’s hope that they at least get a shot at Victor Wembanyama. Words like “generational talent” get thrown...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Around the AFC West: Chiefs dominate while the division sputters
Let’s tour the AFC West again as the Chiefs have a dominant bounce back performance and the rest of the AFC West sputters heading into Week 5. Welcome back to another edition of Around the AFC West. If you’re like me, I’m sure you are feeling a lot better at the conclusion of Week 4.
Extremely tough start to Lakers schedule is a blessing in disguise for LA
We still have some time until the Los Angeles Lakers play basketball games that officially count towards the team’s 2022-23 season and there is a lot to solve in the preseason before then. While preseason outcomes don’t matter, the play we see on the court does matter and should not be taken lightly.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
546K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0