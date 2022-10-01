ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Watch Commanders’ Brian Robinson partake in first practice since getting shot

Doubt Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson at your own risk. Just 37 days after Robinson sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C., the Commanders designated the rookie to return to practice on Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to activate him and move him to the active roster or keep him on the NFI list for the rest of the year.
How Victor Wembanyama will help the Lakers this season

The 2023 NBA Draft already looks like it is going to have one of the best top-two prospects in recent history with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. The two players squared off in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and the entire NBA world, including the Los Angeles Lakers, had to tune in.
Detroit Pistons: Victor Wembanyama is a video game

I am firmly on the record as saying I hope the Detroit Pistons do not tank this season, but if they do come up short in their quest for the play-in, let’s hope that they at least get a shot at Victor Wembanyama. Words like “generational talent” get thrown...
