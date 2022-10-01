Read full article on original website
Putin Has Left the World No Other Option But Regime Change
His demented Kremlin speech Friday, during a ceremony in which he feebly asserted Russia was annexing portions of Ukraine, made the strongest case for the necessity of regime change in Moscow that any world leader has yet to make. But it has been clear the Russian dictator must be removed...
Russian-State TV Stunned by Lyman Retreat, Say Kyiv May Bomb Moscow
Russian officials confirmed its forces had retreated from the city of Lyman, which had previously been under its occupation.
Putin’s Right-Hand Men Publicly Mock ‘Garbage’ War Failures
Cracks are emerging among Vladimir Putin’s cronies over the Russian president’s military leadership and whether to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As Ukrainian forces pummeled the city of Lyman over the weekend, Ramzan Kadyrov, a longtime Putin ally and leader of Chechnya, lashed out at Putin’s approach there, criticizing Russian troops’ withdrawal and the Russian commander of the Central Military District, Alexander Lapin.
Putin could launch attacks on West in SPACE says head of Britain's armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin
Vladimir Putin could launch attacks on the West in space, says head of armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. The senior Royal Navy officer said Russia could attack America and European nations from the skies and just below the earth surface. Sir Tony told the Telegraph: 'It has capabilities in...
nationalinterest.org
A Ceasefire Can Ensure Ukrainian Independence
Ending the war as quickly as possible will save the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and prevent the country from being overrun by Russian forces. On September 21, Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a televised address announcing support for annexing four Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts. He also called for a military mobilization and repeated his threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s territorial integrity. Following his remarks, former president Dmitri Medvedev clarified that Russia’s nuclear deterrent covered the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, and stated that he did not believe NATO would respond militarily to Russian limited nuclear escalation in Ukraine.
International Business Times
Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army
More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
gcaptain.com
Putin Wrecked Mykolayiv’s Shipyards But Not Its Spirit
By Marc Champion (Bloomberg) As Russia’s President Vladimir Putin formalized his annexation of a swathe of Ukrainian territory on Friday, the governor of Mykolayiv, a southern town under brutal bombardment since the start of the war, dismissed the move with a weary shrug. “I don’t think it will change...
dronedj.com
Ukraine swatting down Russia’s Iranian-supplied drones, despite their fearful reputation
There seems to be disagreement on a new element in the war between Ukraine and the invading Russian army. While some media reports in recent weeks have sounded alarms about the punishing potential of Iran’s drones being deployed by Russia for strikes in Ukraine, US officials have shrugged off the craft as rather rinky-dink contraptions prone to dysfunction, and of only limited concern.
Fall of Ukraine rail hub threatens Russian war gains
As Russian troops retreat after losing the key Ukrainian town of Lyman they need to set up a new frontline to protect their dwindling gains -- but one key supply route has already been cut off. As Rosomakha's unit visited the station on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was announcing that Lyman, a frontline town in the Donetsk region, had been cleared of Russian troops.
Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat
As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front. But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat.
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
US News and World Report
Russian Military Showing Increased Frailty in Ukraine War -British Military Chief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's mobilization has exposed the mounting pressure the Kremlin is under as its armed forces show signs of "increased weakness and frailty" in the war in Ukraine, Britain's Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said on Friday. "There are pressure points. There is some brittleness to...
ceoworld.biz
The Ukraine War and the Shift in Russia-China Relations
Russia-China relations have always attracted the world’s attention, though they are more often than not being misunderstood. Recently, the leaders of the two countries attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2022 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan. According to the content published on the official website of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese leaders put forward four suggestions for promoting cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia during the meeting.
Putin's Victory in Taking Donbas Will Cost Him Billions
The Kremlin has confirmed that it will formally annex four areas of Ukraine where occupied areas have held referendums to join Russia in recent days, but President Vladimir Putin's victory in the Donbas region is likely to cost him billions of dollars just as the economic sanctions imposed by the West start to hit Russia.
nationalinterest.org
Putin’s Speech Marks a Dangerous New Phase in the Ukraine War
The Friday address bears crucial significance beyond the annexation plans being pursued by the Kremlin. Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the further annexation of Ukrainian territory and laid out a long-term vision of confrontation with the West. “Referendums were held in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson...
Putin Sees Himself as Part of the History of Russia's Tsars—Including Their Imperialism
Vladimir Putin's war of aggression in Ukraine is his attempt to become part of Russia's long imperial history
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Ukraine liberates Lyman, tanks advance down Dnipro; Berlin promises air-defense to Kyiv; Army misses recruiting targets; And a bit more.
Ukrainian forces are still pressing their counteroffensive against Russia, and they liberated the eastern city of Lyman shortly after noon on Sunday. The city was home to about 22,000 people before Moscow’s invasion seven months ago; it’s now considered an especially important railway hub in the occupied Donetsk oblast, which is one of four regions Russia looked to annex Friday following weeks of battlefield setbacks throughout the month of September.
Zelensky Appeals to Russia's Drafted Ethnic Minorities: 'You Want to Live'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling on Russia's ethnic minorities to resist being drafted into the military, after reports the Kremlin is disproportionately conscripting men from poorer and more remote regions to fight in Ukraine. In a video addressed to the "peoples of the Caucasus, Siberia and other indigenous peoples...
studyfinds.org
Ukraine war: I’ve just returned from Georgia where they are angry about the conflict and fear an invasion
Arriving in the middle of the night at my Tbilisi hotel recently for a research project, I was told that my reservation had been rescinded and the hotel was now fully booked. A huge busload of Russian men had arrived at the hotel before me and were willing to pay more than the advertised price. I found it difficult to find a spare room in Tbilisi, but this was not surprising.
