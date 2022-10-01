Ending the war as quickly as possible will save the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and prevent the country from being overrun by Russian forces. On September 21, Russian president Vladimir Putin gave a televised address announcing support for annexing four Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts. He also called for a military mobilization and repeated his threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s territorial integrity. Following his remarks, former president Dmitri Medvedev clarified that Russia’s nuclear deterrent covered the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia, and stated that he did not believe NATO would respond militarily to Russian limited nuclear escalation in Ukraine.

