Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
New ALS treatment sparks yet another drug pricing debate
The FDA's expedited approval of a new ALS treatment priced at $158,000 a year, has touched off another debate over balancing regulation with patient access. Why it matters: ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a dreaded neurological condition whose victims usually die within three years of the onset of symptoms. But there's limited evidence the newly approved drug works, or that its price is justified.
Des Moines schools stocking Naloxone to fight opioid overdoses
The Des Moines School District will stock at least two doses of Naloxone spray in every building. The drug is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Driving the news: The school board approved a new program Tuesday night that requires the district to annually stock Naloxone. It could have been used...
Russian Hackers Reveal List of American Targets for Attack
The alleged attack by Killnet temporarily knocked out several government websites on Wednesday.
Oklahoma governor signs bill barring OU Health from providing gender-affirming care to trans youth, calls for statewide ban
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Tuesday signed a bill that blocks University of Oklahoma hospitals from receiving federal American Rescue Plan Act funds if its children’s hospital continues to offer gender-affirming care. Oklahoma Children’s hospital in a statement said it was no longer prescribing hormone therapies or performing...
Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
Dallas adds location tracking to 911 response
Dallas is adopting new technology that will enable 911 callers to convey their precise location to first responders and get help quicker.Driving the news: The Dallas Police Department, which staffs the city's 911 dispatch center, announced Friday that police and fire officials decided to adopt the "what3words" geocode system after a successful trial run.Why it matters: Started by a London-based startup, the free tool simplifies how people can share their location in an emergency.It's becoming more popular globally and has different uses, including helping stranded hikers in Canada, injured horse riders in the U.K. and delivery drivers in India.The app...
Southeast Asians in Massachusetts find hope in new bill
A new bill being considered by the U.S. Congress would halt deportations and offer work permits to Southeast Asian refugees who have lived in Massachusetts and other places in the country for decades.Why it matters: Thousands of asylum seekers have settled in Dorchester and Lowell and raised families, but their lack of legal immigration status has led to deportations over the past two decades. While the likelihood of the bill passing is questionable, Dorchester immigration activists and residents say it represents a milestone.What they're saying: Kevin Lam, organizing director at the Asian American Resource Workshop, said during a recent event in...
Racism's impact on health care in California
Nearly a third of Black Californians reported being treated unfairly in the health care system because of their race, according to a report from the California Health Care Foundation. The big picture: The research — which also found more than 1 in 4 Black Californians avoided getting medical care due...
Gov. Ducey will keep busing migrants to D.C. until he leaves office
Gov. Doug Ducey will continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C., until he leaves office on Jan. 2, he told reporters Tuesday.Context: Ducey began busing asylum-seekers from Yuma to D.C. in May, partnering with a nonprofit organization called the Regional Center for Border Health. The group works with another nonprofit, the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN), when the migrants reach the nation's capital.What he's saying: "The Biden administration is AWOL on the border, and they're anti-wall. This is a dereliction of duty, and I will continue to do everything we can, including building our own wall and physical barrier. If Joe...
Google settles Arizona location data suit for $85 million
Google will pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit by the Arizona Attorney General's Office over the way the tech giant has used customers' location data. The settlement averts a trial that was scheduled to begin on Oct. 24. Catch up quick: Attorney General Mark Brnovich began investigating Google in...
