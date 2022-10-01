A new bill being considered by the U.S. Congress would halt deportations and offer work permits to Southeast Asian refugees who have lived in Massachusetts and other places in the country for decades.Why it matters: Thousands of asylum seekers have settled in Dorchester and Lowell and raised families, but their lack of legal immigration status has led to deportations over the past two decades. While the likelihood of the bill passing is questionable, Dorchester immigration activists and residents say it represents a milestone.What they're saying: Kevin Lam, organizing director at the Asian American Resource Workshop, said during a recent event in...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO