Norman, OK

Comments / 21

Douglas Dow
3d ago

come on man BV deserves a chance. I have never seen such impatient fans in my life. he was left with program in pieces. I dont care for BV but give him a chance.

America Freedom
3d ago

people I guarantee you somebody from ESPN is behind these articles everybody knows they hate Oklahoma they always have always will

Gerald Conley
2d ago

let's not forget, it wasn't Brent Venebles or the team that ranked OU where they were ranked. no player or coach threw out the praise and hype as to how good they would be. so who did?? if you were paying attention you know it was the media. This team consists of mostly 18 to 22 year Olds who were watching sports casts and reading news papers that heaped on high praise and bought into what was being said. neither the coaches or the team said they were going to win it all. the media is at fault for high expectations. The media has placed a huge target on the backs of this team.

FanSided

Texas football vs. Oklahoma: Prediction and odds

The game that Texas football fans wait all year for has almost arrived. Texas will face the Oklahoma Sooners and new head coach Brent Venables in the annual Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this coming weekend. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns look to...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

MONDAY HUDDLE: How good is TCU after rout of Oklahoma?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. TCU off to unbeaten start after lopsided win over Oklahoma. If at the beginning of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Is “Luka-Ball” a winning strategy for the Dallas Mavericks?

The concept of “heliocentric” basketball has been a topic of debate for several years now. Before, tremendous stat-lines used to wow crowds and pundits alike. During this time, superstars would put up monster triple-doubles and receive MVPs, though today, after we as a basketball community have learned more about usage rates, their play styles are now critiqued.
DALLAS, TX
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
greateroklahomacity.com

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

