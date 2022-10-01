Read full article on original website
yet another reason why Atl shouldn't be called "the best city in the nation"..here comes the ghastly Pride Tide...hide your children, lock your doors, ...they're back...SMH
Alphabet Pple are back hide your family keep them safe from this unnatural situation
thehypemagazine.com
‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4
It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9
ATLANTA - This week, we have our eyes set on fairs, frights and plenty of food. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App, and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
Founder of The Boiler Seafood plots seven new restaurants
Chad Dillon will open a new location of JJ Fish & Chicken, along with six new concepts.
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Here's how to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's concert in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Ed Sheeran, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer, will be making his way to Atlanta on May 27, 2023. This will be his second concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium since 2018. Sheeran recently finished the European leg of his tour performing in front of over 3 million people.
Atlanta City Councilman pitches use of hospital site as an equity center
Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to study the possibility of turning the Atlanta Medical Center site in...
secretatlanta.co
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
Heal the Westside
In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Last families move out of Forest Cove Apartments, Atlanta mayor says
ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday the last families at Forest Cove Apartments have moved into new residences. This completes the $9.1 million relocation plan Dickens started in the spring. The complex posed a risk of serious health and safety issues causing its closure. It was condemned in...
Lil Durk's Neighborhood Heroes brings Chicago youth to State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Hip hop star Lil Durk's foundation Neighborhood Heroes brought a cohort of boys to Atlanta to show them the sky's the limit. Thirty boys traveled from the south side of Chicago to immerse themselves in different careers available within the sports and entertainment industry. The cohort made a stop in Atlanta as part of a three-day college and career initiative.
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
Happy 71st Birthday, 11Alive! | Facts to know about the station
ATLANTA — More than seven decades ago, 11Alive aired its first broadcast, and Atlanta let us into their homes for the first time. Since 1951, 11Alive has provided community coverage and local news for the greater Atlanta metro area. The station started with broadcasts that used technicians specializing in...
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
1 Killed In Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Roswell Police, a fatal crash was reported in Atlanta on Sunday. The authorities reported that 1 person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Atlanta is the best place to live in the U.S., new study shows
ATLANTA — What we’ve all known for years is finally (sorta) official: Atlanta is the best place to live in the United States. Money Magazine’s annual list of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. has ranked the Peach State’s capital city at the top of the list.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it come funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
