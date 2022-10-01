Two unbeaten teams in the NFL international series went head to head in London, with only one team likely to keep hold of that unbeaten record. In a close encounter, it was the Minnesota Vikings who would send their UK fans home happy with a dramatic victory. In another tight game that went right down to the wire, the Vikings came out with the win for the second successive week. The UK Vikings fans were out in force on the streets of London before the game — then inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where their Vikings heroes delivered the result they craved.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO