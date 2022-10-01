Read full article on original website
Longtime Viking Signs with Packers
The Green Bay Packers evidently need more defensive roster depth and chose a former Minnesota Viking for the job on Tuesday. Linebacker Eric Wilson joined the Packers, added to the team’s depth chart just days before Green Bay squares off with the New York Giants in London. Wilson was...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Internet Pokes Fun at Kirk Cousins for Game-Winning Drive
Despite Kirk Cousins’ second game-winning drive in back-to-back weeks, folks are finding ways to chide the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. The Vikings downed the undermanned New Orleans Saints, 28-25, in London, thanks to a 4th Quarterback comeback orchestrated by Cousins, a game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph, and a missed 61-yard field goal from Saints kicker Will Lutz, which would’ve sent the game to overtime.
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
‘Hitman’ Hit in the Unmentionables as London Game Ended
The Minnesota Vikings dropped the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and as the game neared an end, safety Harrison Smith was hit “downstairs.”. The Hitman was hit in his nether regions as the Saints positioned for a potentially game-tying field goal — one that was ultimately unsuccessful. And because Smith was hit in the testicles, an injury timeout was assessed, advantageously stopping the clock for New Orleans.
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Former Wrestler Questions Vikings Use of Smelling Salts
After Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4, the NFL proceeded with extreme caution around the league on Sunday regarding possible concussions — and rightfully so. Tagovailoa suffered blows to the head in back-to-backs games amid a four-day window. The conversation also briefly stopped at the Minnesota Vikings...
PurplePTSD: Kris Boyd Irked, 8 Thoughts about Week 4, Redzone Woes
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings corner Kris Boyd used Twitter to tee off on...
PurplePTSD: Power Rankings, 4 Purple Positives, Gophers Season
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Josh Frey reveals his Week 5 Power Rankings. 2...
Suddenly, Justin Jefferson Is Back on Track for His Best Season Yet
Remember Weeks 2 and 3 when Justin Jefferson seemingly struggled to get open against two terrific CBs? Well, apparently those two weeks don’t matter all that much because the Vikings star receiver is back on track to have the best season of his NFL career. This comes after an...
PurplePTSD: Cine’s Injury, Saved by a Kick, Special Teams
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Lewis Cine broke his leg and will be out indefinitely,...
Notes from the North: London Living
London ended up going pretty well. The Vikings arrived as a 2-1 team. The Vikings left as a 3-1 team. Overall, it’s hard to be too disappointed with that result. Notes from the North – a Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly alongside Sam – offers some thoughts on the game.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 5
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the New Orleans in another rollercoaster affair, 28-25. Greg Joseph banged home a game-winning field goal from 47 yards, and Saints kicker Will Lutz could not return the favor from 61 yards minutes later.
Vikings Send UK Fans Home Happy with Dramatic Victory
Two unbeaten teams in the NFL international series went head to head in London, with only one team likely to keep hold of that unbeaten record. In a close encounter, it was the Minnesota Vikings who would send their UK fans home happy with a dramatic victory. In another tight game that went right down to the wire, the Vikings came out with the win for the second successive week. The UK Vikings fans were out in force on the streets of London before the game — then inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where their Vikings heroes delivered the result they craved.
12 Snap Reactions after Saints-Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 3-1 atop the NFC North after a wild win...
