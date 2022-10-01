TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- The Consumer Policy Department of the Tokushima Prefectural Government is currently promoting initiatives for consumer administration and education in cooperation with the Consumer Affairs Agency’s Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, a national agency established in Tokushima Prefecture as Japan’s hub for policy development and international operations in consumer administration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005009/en/ The world famous Awa Dance has a 400 years’ history. The story of its origin varies. It is said that Awa Dance was performed often around the time Hachisuka Iemasa, a feudal load of Tokushima, entered Tokushima in 1586, and hoarded the wealth produced by the indigo and salt trades. Later, indigo traders played an active part and made the dance even more gorgeous year by year. Awa Dance was established in the civil society and flourished as a free-form of mass entertainment. Especially, after World War II, it developed rapidly as a symbol of reconstruction. Nowadays, Awa Dance is well-known around the world as a representative of Japan’s traditional arts. (Photo: Business Wire)

