US players ‘horrified’ by report of abuse in women’s soccer
Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team are trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn says she is horrified by the report. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released the report after being retained by U.S. Soccer to investigate allegations of abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League following a series of scandals last year. Several of the national team players also play in the league.
Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko says hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war” after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. Pavelko says the project is backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. FIFA will pick the host in 2024. Other likely candidates are a four-nation South American bid and a Saudi Arabia-led project involving Egypt.
Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek to the finish line in 1992 Olympics, has died aged 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek across the finish line of the 400m semifinal at Barcelona 1992 in one of the Olympic Games’ most poignant and iconic moments, has died at age 81, his family announced. “It is with great sadness that I am writing this post...
Paris joins growing list of French cities boycotting Qatar World Cup fan zones
It’s likely that many French fans will be following this year’s World Cup in Qatar as their team, the winner four years ago in Russia, fights to defend its title, but they won’t be doing it with other football supporters in some of France’s major cities’ public spaces.
Missing out on playing in the World Cup is ‘worth sacrificing for one strand of Iranian women’s hair’
The World Cup in Qatar is practically a home tournament for Iran, only the narrow Persian Gulf separates the two nations. But as they line up for their opening match against England on November 21, some of the Iranian players might feel rather uncomfortable wearing the tricolor flag and representing their country.
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday. “Our bid is not an Iberian bid anymore, it’s a European bid,” RFEF president Luis Rubiales said during a press conference at...
