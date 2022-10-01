With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.

