Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
Golf.com
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish
With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!
When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
golfmagic.com
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
Golf Digest
Watch Justin Thomas teach Jimmy Fallon—quite possibly the world’s worst club twirler—how to club twirl on The Tonight Show
As Justin Thomas freely admitted on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ golfers don’t really have swagger. Composure? Sure. Confidence? Definitely. But swagger? Yeah, not so much. If any post-Tiger pro can be said to have it, however, it’s Thomas who showed...
Golf.com
Jim “Bones” Mackay has a hilarious story about when he started caddying for Justin Thomas
As far as caddies go, Jim “Bones” Mackay has had quite the run — and he’s not done yet. Mackay caddied for Phil Mickelson for over two decades, and the duo won five majors and 41 PGA Tour tournaments. Mackay picked up Justin Thomas’ bag full-time in September 2021, and they won the PGA Championship in May.
Golf Digest
Fred Couples: This is my key feel for an ‘effortless’ golf swing
Fred Couples turned 63 this week, but watching his silky tempo never gets old. As golfers, we might not be able to hit the same positions pros do, but no matter our move, we can—in theory at least—aspire to swing with the same tempo. Couples’ tempo has been...
golfmagic.com
You won't believe what odds Jon Rahm is to win Open de Espana!
The DP World Tour is about to begin a three-week stretch of Spanish events with the acciona Open de Espana and former World No.1 Jon Rahm will headline the field. Rahm hasn't played since coming tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the start of September. He thrilled the UK crowds with a fantastic eagle on the 54th hole (the event was cut short) on the West Course.
Golf Digest
Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners
If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Golf Digest
Remembering Lee Trevino's cinematic journey from a cemetery in Texas to a world stage at St. Andrews
If a movie were ever made of Lee Trevino’s life, I know where it would start. In El Paso at a hardscrabble course called Horizon Hills where a 23-year-old Trevino arrived at 5 every morning to wash the carts and open the golf shop. One day a white Cadillac rolled in, and Lee went out to get the player’s Wilson tour bag from the trunk and park his car. Out stepped Raymond Floyd, the hottest young pro on tour, in town to play a money match against “some Mexican kid.” In the clubhouse, Trevino showed Floyd to his locker, shined his shoes and got him a Coke. “So who am I playing today?” Floyd asked wearily.
SkySports
Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe captain Luke Donald believes his side are underdogs but USA skipper Zach Johnson disagrees
Europe, who will be led by Donald, have not lost on home soil in three decades, while Johnson is bidding to become the first American captain to win away from home since Tom Watson at The Belfry in 1993. The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone...
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Looping for LIV Golf has been the best experience of my career
How is it workling at LIV Golf? I get asked this every day now, usually by other caddies and typically by text. I respond the same way: It’s f***ing great. For the first time in my career, caddies are treated like people. Does that sound melodramatic? Not if you’re a caddie on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
New Pro V1 balls, Ping drivers, Cleveland wedges spotted to start new tour season
It’s the start of a new season on the PGA Tour where hope springs eternal for players. And, as it turns out, new golf equipment, too. Today marked the official debut of the next generation of Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x golf balls, a new G driver from Ping and new wedges from Cleveland. And the excitement apparently even got the best of one player, the LPGA's Maja Stark, who put in play a club too new for competition, resulting in a DQ on the LPGA Tour late last week.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA
Much was expected of Charley Hull when she got through LPGA Q School as an 18-year-old in 2014. More at least than just one victory in her first seven-plus years on tour. At the time, the Englishwoman was coming off winning the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and had become the youngest golfer to ever compete in the Solheim Cup a year earlier.
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
Golf Digest
A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour
When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
