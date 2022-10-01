ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
GOLF
Golf.com

Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish

With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas' caddie Bones just dropped a great Phil Mickelson story!

When you've caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, won 41 times on the PGA Tour and five majors - the chances are Jim "Bones" Mackay, who now loops for Justin Thomas, has more than a few stories to tell. Bones split with Mickelson in 2017 and ever since then...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!

If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Fred Couples: This is my key feel for an ‘effortless’ golf swing

Fred Couples turned 63 this week, but watching his silky tempo never gets old. As golfers, we might not be able to hit the same positions pros do, but no matter our move, we can—in theory at least—aspire to swing with the same tempo. Couples’ tempo has been...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

You won't believe what odds Jon Rahm is to win Open de Espana!

The DP World Tour is about to begin a three-week stretch of Spanish events with the acciona Open de Espana and former World No.1 Jon Rahm will headline the field. Rahm hasn't played since coming tied second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the start of September. He thrilled the UK crowds with a fantastic eagle on the 54th hole (the event was cut short) on the West Course.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win

Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
GOLF
Golf
Sports
Golf Digest

Remembering Lee Trevino's cinematic journey from a cemetery in Texas to a world stage at St. Andrews

If a movie were ever made of Lee Trevino’s life, I know where it would start. In El Paso at a hardscrabble course called Horizon Hills where a 23-year-old Trevino arrived at 5 every morning to wash the carts and open the golf shop. One day a white Cadillac rolled in, and Lee went out to get the player’s Wilson tour bag from the trunk and park his car. Out stepped Raymond Floyd, the hottest young pro on tour, in town to play a money match against “some Mexican kid.” In the clubhouse, Trevino showed Floyd to his locker, shined his shoes and got him a Coke. “So who am I playing today?” Floyd asked wearily.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

New Pro V1 balls, Ping drivers, Cleveland wedges spotted to start new tour season

It’s the start of a new season on the PGA Tour where hope springs eternal for players. And, as it turns out, new golf equipment, too. Today marked the official debut of the next generation of Titleist Pro V1/Pro V1x golf balls, a new G driver from Ping and new wedges from Cleveland. And the excitement apparently even got the best of one player, the LPGA's Maja Stark, who put in play a club too new for competition, resulting in a DQ on the LPGA Tour late last week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Ascendant LPGA

Much was expected of Charley Hull when she got through LPGA Q School as an 18-year-old in 2014. More at least than just one victory in her first seven-plus years on tour. At the time, the Englishwoman was coming off winning the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and had become the youngest golfer to ever compete in the Solheim Cup a year earlier.
THE COLONY, TX
Golf Digest

A Path to Equity: A Brief History of the LPGA Tour

When 13 women came together in 1950 to form the LPGA, it was their vision, determination and sacrifices that helped turn the top women’s professional tour into what it is today. Over the past 72 years, the LPGA has steadily grown in stature and relevance. Now with 34 official tournaments and more than $85 million in prize money, the dream those founding members had for women’s golf has likely exceeded even their own high expectations. It’s that commitment to equity for women’s golf that has helped the LPGA maintain strong financial support from a wide range of companies, including Raymond James, a partner for this month’s Pelican Women’s Championship.
