Mountain View, CA

KSBW.com

4 arrested in connection to Santa Cruz attempted murder: SCPD

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Four people were arrested by Santa Cruz police for their connection to a September shooting. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. The shooting was not deadly. Surveillance footage showed a dark Jaguar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings...
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges

SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them

OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 1 Arrested In Fatal Shooting Early Monday

HAYWARD (BCN) A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Jail Inmate Found Hanging In Cell

HOLLISTER (BCN) An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff's office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man -- who had been alone in his cell -- hanging by a bedsheet at 8:11 a.m. Responding medics declared the man dead a short time later.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police: Driver spits at cyclist, strikes victim in apparent hate crime

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto have launched a hate crime investigation after a cyclist said he was attacked by a driver in the city's downtown last week.Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the area of University Avenue and Webster Street on reports of an injury hit-and-run collision involving the cyclist.According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was riding eastbound on University Avenue when he passed an uninvolved vehicle trying to park. Following the maneuver, a suspect in a pickup truck began to yell at the victim and the two began to argue. The driver then called...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo officers find drugs, guns, 5-year-old during traffic stop

SAN MATEO – Police in San Mateo arrested two people on drug and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop late Sunday night.According to a police statement, an officer pulled over the suspects' vehicle in the area of Casa de Campo and La Selva Street around 11:45 p.m. for a vehicle code violation. Police said four adults and a 5-year-old were inside.While conducting a records check, police determined that the driver and front passenger were both on bail for pending criminal charges and search conditions that allowed for a probation search.The occupants were then ordered to exit the vehicle. During...
SAN MATEO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party

Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

2 high school students killed, 2 wounded in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday. Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood, authorities said. Two young victims...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Missing 10-Year-Old Found Safe

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police report that 10-year-old Fallon Robinson has been found safe. Robinson had been reported as last seen around 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. Police tweeted the following message at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday:. "Thanks to our community and media partners, Fallon...
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Los Gatos mom accused of throwing parties for underage teens pleads not guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
LOS GATOS, CA

