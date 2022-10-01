The rom-com queen is back to make the most wonderful time of the year extra special. Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to helm Netflix’s new holiday movie Falling for Christmas. The movie marks the beginning of a new deal Lohan struck with Netflix, so you’ll be seeing more of her on the streamer in the future. If you’re excited to ring in the holidays with Lindsay Lohan, here’s everything to know about Falling for Christmas, including a first look at the movie and when it will be premiering.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO