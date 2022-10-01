ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Behind the rise of Rock Bridge sophomore receiver Drevyn Seamon

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Some call him Drevyn. Others call him Dre. Everyone knows him as fast.

"He is just probably one of the most explosive players I've probably ever seen," Rock Bridge receiver Stephen Gibson said. "I mean, you give him the ball and he just does some crazy things."

That player is Bruins' sophomore receiver Drevyn Seamon. He's a speedster who used his speed to help Rock Bridge win a Class 5 state track title last spring.

That speed is now part of the Bruins' football team, which first-year coach Matt Perkins has found multiple ways to use him dangerously and effectively. Seamon leads Rock Bridge in receiving and is also one of the top rushers.

His rise has made Seamon into one of the Bruins' most productive players. That story began this fall.

How coaches helped Seamon turn his speed to shiftiness

As football practices started, Perkins was going through his roster. He was going through different players and lineups, just trying different things. Seamon burst onto the scene a bit later than the other players.

Once the staff saw Seamon, however, it didn't take long.

"I was still injured from track season, so I took a little break and then I came back," Seamon said. "I was second string and then one summer practice morning, or one morning-summer practice, I got brought up to ones and just did my thing."

It was easy for Perkins and his staff to see what his specialty is. Seamon ran the 100-yard dash in 11.63 seconds.

That speed was coached into shiftiness. Once he gets the ball in his hands, the sideline watches with the anticipation that literally anything can happen.

"There's some plays where you think you think it's dead and next thing you know, Dre's out there 20 yards ahead of everybody and he's racing for the end zone," Gibson said. "He's just like in just incredible talent and I think he's just going to go really far."

Perkins' offense operates out of the empty set, meaning there isn't any running back in the backfield when the unit lines up for a play. This requires a lot of pre-snap motion, taking players from one side of the field to the other.

It's subtle, but Perkins notes how Seamon runs in motion. He goes full speed, even when he's not getting the football. That effort can earn a player an opportunity, but Seamon has took full advantage of that opportunity. He came into Friday with 159 rushing yards, 339 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

Rock Bridge's biggest spark against Lutheran St. Charles

Against Lutheran St. Charles, he was active on the ground and in the air, and provided the biggest spark of the game.

After the Cardinals cut the Rock Bridge lead to 21-7 and found momentum, they kicked the ball off. Seamon took that ball 89 yards to the house to put the Bruins up 28-7 with a commanding grip on the game.

Seamon also rushed for a 68-yard gain near the end of the game, which embodied what Gibson sees in a player who makes you think is tackled but somehow bursts through for a long gain.

That's what Perkins sees in a player who has one of the highest ceilings in the county. That's why Perkins likes to have fun with Seamon, trying different ways to get him motivated or get under his skin.

Seamon just brushes it off with a smile.

"I try to get him going and he just kind of looks through me," Perkins said. "He probably thinks I'm crazy or something, but he's a dandy. And so thankful that he's a sophomore."

That sophomore is a reason why Rock Bridge is 5-1 and will continue to improve.

The potential of Rock Bridge's young offense

Seamon is a part of an offensive group that's young. Sam Kaiser is a junior quarterback; Cooper Myers, who scored the opening touchdown of the game Friday, is a junior, too.

"It's definitely fun because it is both of our first year starting varsity," Seamon said. "It's just a blast, with him and all my other teammates."

From around the county:How Cole Harrell embodies the heart of Hickman football despite tough loss

That fun is part of the potential Rock Bridge has. Especially with a coach that expects great things from his team.

Perkins said after the game he felt his left 30 points on the field offensively Friday, even after the unit scored 42 points against a talented team from the St. Louis area.

"Probably one of my bigger frustrations right now is I haven't really got a good feel for what my best lineup is," Perkins said.

However, Seamon has proved he belongs in the Bruins' lineup, in the present day and in the future. Perkins knows Seamon's potential, but the sophomore's approach to the game is what makes him a beloved part of the team from the coaching staff to the senior leaders.

"I'm just a team player," Seamon said. "I don't really think about scoring or anything. I just think: how am I going to produce for the team?"

