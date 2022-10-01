ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Iran Freedom Rally takes place in downtown Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people rallied in solidarity with Iranian protestors in Spokane and across the country Saturday morning.

Protests in Iran have been going on for the past few days after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. Iranian police say she allegedly wore her hijab incorrectly. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was held by Iranian morality police for a month.

Police say she died of a heart attack. However, her family suspects the police are responsible, sparking protests around the world.

Multiple protests are going on across the country, including Spokane, Seattle and some locations in Canada.

People gathered in Riverfront Park to speak out against her death and to bring awareness to the situation. People traveled as far as Tri-Cities and Pullman to attend.

Some Iranians were at the protest, saying they fled the country because of fear of situations like Amini.

“[I am here] for women’s freedom, because we ran away because we had to put the scarves and keep us at home,” Fery Haghi, who lives in Spokane and is from Iran. “That’s why I’m here and now they are still doing that and killing people. The girl was very young, 22 years, and she was killed in Iran.”

Protestors said they wanted to get this information out to people in Spokane because they didn’t think enough people knew about it. They also wanted to help people grasp what is happening to women in other parts of the world.

Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death

Comments / 2

ActiveDutyPatriot
3d ago

Protests are fine, but nothing will change in Iran from protesting. What might change things is regime change to something more secular. How regime change could happen is always up for debate.

Reply
2
