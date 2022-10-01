Read full article on original website
Todd Richardson
3d ago
He wants to investigate Ron in Florida when he can’t even do his job here ! He knows he’s done here in San Antonio the woke mayor, the city council, and let’s not forget that worthless feckless judge Nelson wolf ! They know it’s over for all of them !
Reply
3
Rod
3d ago
Salazar is too busy investigating any wrong doing by bussing migrants to another state. You get what you voted for. Incompetence
Reply
2
constitutionalist texan
4d ago
Sheriff Salazar is a complete utter failure. He needs to resign
Reply
7
Related
Report on Bexar County Jail conditions released; suggests pay bump and shift change
SAN ANTONIO — A report on conditions at the Bexar County Jail has been released. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent the report on Friday, which displays many of the problems KENS 5 has reported on in the past. Sixty pages describe the problems with overtime, understaffing and...
Comal County aims to solve staffing struggle
The funding includes 8% pay increases for all county employees (excluding elected officials) and an additional $5,000 pay increase. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The fiscal year 2022-23 budget, totaling more than $134.9 million, was adopted by the Comal County Commissioners Court on Aug. 18. The largest portions of the budget will go toward public safety, general government funds, and corrections and rehabilitation.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will not file criminal charges for 2021 freeze outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No criminal charges will be filed in relation to the February 2021 winter power outages that led to 22 deaths in greater San Antonio. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office began a probe after the outages to determine whether the outages were responsible for the 22 deaths.
KSAT 12
Possible immunity deal for former captain overshadows day 4 of sentencing at Barrientes Vela trial
SAN ANTONIO – Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Capt. Marc D. Garcia appears to have turned state’s witness and is scheduled to testify against Michelle Barrientes Vela on Wednesday during the sentencing phase of her public corruption trial. Prosecutors on Tuesday informed the court that Garcia would be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sentencing continues for former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence last month, could find out her punishment this week. The jury spent several hours deliberating in a widely publicized, two-week trial back in August. The charges brought in this case included evidence tampering...
KSAT 12
Retired longtime Bexar County judge dies from injuries suffered in 2011 crash
SAN ANTONIO – A retired Bexar County judge died from injuries sustained in a 2011 crash caused by a drunken driver, according to a spokesperson. Karen Crouch, who served as the Bexar County Court at Law #10 judge, passed away on Tuesday at the PAM Health Specialty Hospital, where she was a patient. She was 62.
KTSA
Two teens, 14 and 15, shoot at two Bexar County homes; killing one, wounding another
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two houses were shot at in western Bexar County early Tuesday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said two teens, ages 14 and 15, drove a stolen car to a house on Bald Mountain — off of Loop 1604 and Marbach Road — just after midnight. Someone in the car fired a gun at a house.
Bexar County judge candidate Trish DeBerry lobs accusations over dark money attack ads
Without offering concrete evidence, the Republican said attorney Thomas J. Henry is behind TV spots targeting her record.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
KSAT 12
Neighbors scared, in shock after innocent woman killed in west Bexar County drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A far west Bexar County neighborhood was rattled by dozens of gunshots and the death of a young woman. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. Two young teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
KTSA
Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl. In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit...
Former Bexar deputy charged with attacking teen at SeaWorld San Antonio
He was reportedly dressed as a pig during the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest
The 'scare worker' at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions was fired two years ago as a Bexar County deputy over allegations that he struck a jail inmate.
foxsanantonio.com
Two teen boys fire over 100 rounds at wrong house, killing innocent woman, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Two teenage suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said...
KENS 5
Man suspect in string of north-San Antonio break-ins arrested, residents relieved
SAN ANTONIO — Documents obtained by KENS 5 reveal the identity of the man suspected of targeting a condominium community on the city's north side near the Medical Center area. According to San Antonio Police Department officials, 46-year-old Timothy Conner is a suspect in three recent burglary-of-habitation cases at...
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
San Antonio woman, former Army medic at the center of immigrant flights
The woman is a person of interest in the investigation.
Comments / 15