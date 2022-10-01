ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 4 vs. Jaguars

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles and Jaguars are less than 24 hours away from an emotional Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll feature the return of Doug Pederson to Lincoln Financial Field.

Pederson has Jacksonville off to a 2-1 start, and they feature Trevor Lawrence at quarterback with some talented weapons in wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back James Robinson. The Jaguars have a trio of talented pass-rushing linebackers and an improved secondary on defense.

Philadelphia will feature Jalen Hurts and an explosive offense that will miss running back Boston Scott.

With Scott and Avonte Maddox already ruled out, we’re predicting the Eagles’ four other inactive for Sunday.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Reed Blankenship (S)

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

K’Von Wallace’s snaps have been reduced, opening things up for Blankenship.

He’ll be inactive on Sundays unless the Birds choose to add an extra safety with Gardner-Johnson playing the slot.

Janarius Robinson (DE)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Signed off the Vikings practice squad, the former FSU pass rusher will be working on getting adjusted to the Eagles scheme.

With Derek Barnett out for the season, Tarron Jackson is active, and Robinson waits his turn.

