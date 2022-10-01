Read full article on original website
Related
Up Close And Personal With The Porsche 911 Remastered By Gunther Werks
Rēˈmastər/ verb: to create a new master of especially by altering or enhancing the sound quality of an older recording. We've heard a lot of marketing speak around the restomodding world over the years, and "re-imagined" makes our skin crawl. Restomod companies need a verb, though, as companies like Porsche can be litigious over the use of their trademarks. However, we like the term remastered as, like in music, Gunther Werks is taking a classic and making it the best it can be now. Amongst the list of objectives for the Gunther Werks remasters is to retain the integrity of the original driving experience. It has to feel and drive like a 993-generation 911 but far exceed the ability of the cars engineered in the 1990s. That means lighter, faster, more grip, and better balance - which is no mean feat considering the engine is right at the back.
2023 Lexus LC500 Arrives With New Suspension And Higher Price Tag
The Lexus LC500 is a favorite of ours here in the office. The coupe/convertible grand tourer snuck up on everyone when it debuted, and it's been an industry favorite since. Where else can you get a V8 that sounds like the LC's? We struggle to think of more than a small handful of cars. And that interior. Lexus really did knock it out of the park.
Get Ready To See GT3-Spec Ford Race Car Mustangs At Le Mans 2023
If you know racing, then you know Multimatic. The company has had its hands all over various race cars through the ages, from Le Mans winners to lower GT-class series. Before the launch of the new Mustang, Ford teased that it would be going racing. Now, we have further details about the 'Stang's racing efforts.
TAG Heuer Celebrates Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Limited Edition Watches
The iconic Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and that's a big deal for Porsche fans. The original was the first car to wear the RS (Rennsport) badge and has created a lineage of wonderful sports cars, such as the modern-day 911 GT3 RS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Limited Edition Audi RS3-R Sedan Costs More Than An RS5
Back in July, ABT Sportsline showed off its new RS3-R, a special edition of the already potent Audi RS3 Sportback. As we noted at the time, the RS3 Sportback isn't sold in the USA - we only have the RS3 Sedan, which for several reasons is actually superior to the Euro-spec model. Bjoern Marek, President and CMO of ABT North America, promised that the RS3-R would be coming in sedan form and here it is.
One Of Just 19 Nissan GT-R Models Ever Produced By Italdesign Is Up For Sale
In 2018, a one-off concept called the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was unveiled in celebration of half a century of existence for both the Skyline and the Italian design house. But following its debut at that year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, there appeared to be enough demand for the unique take on the Nissan GT-R to be produced in limited numbers. Just 50 were set to be built by hand at a price of €900,000, which at the time worked out to a little over $1.1 million. Thanks to the global pandemic, production took even longer than expected, with order books closing in July of this year. Now, one of those examples has come up for sale.
Porsche 911 Turbo Gets Exquisite Carlex Interior Conversion
These days, luxury cars are more spectacular than ever. It's rare to find something from a major manufacturer that is not well put together, but somehow, Porsche finds a way to outshine many of its rivals with outstanding design, build quality, and materials. But even Porsches can be improved. While...
Ford Unveils 7th-Gen Mustang GT Supercar With 600 HP
When Ford said it would take the Mustang racing, it wasn't kidding. Currently, we count five race series in which the new Ford Mustang will participate, ranging from Supercars to GT3 and GT4 to NASCAR and NHRA. Ford showed off the new Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar at Mount Panorama, home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Ford Maverick Can Now Be Rented From U-Haul For $20
Here's some news that's bound to upset everyone who has a 2022 or 2023 Ford Maverick on order. You can now hire a Maverick from U-Haul for just $19.95 per day, excluding fuel, mileage, and insurance. The Maverick Truck Club foundone of U-Haul's cars and snapped a photo. It's an...
Ford Ups The Price Of The Electric F-150 Lightning Pickup Yet Again
The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning recently touched down with loftier pricing. It's the base Pro trim level that suffered the most, with a substantial $7,000 increase raising the MSRP to $46,974. Now, less than two months later, the Blue Oval has announced yet another price hike for the entry-level model.
BMW X6 M Meindl Edition's Wild Interior Is Covered In Deer Leather
Despite all the clinical engineering that goes into its cars, there's no denying the fact that BMW has a very creative side. Just look at its long lineage of art cars and its recent involvement with lifestyle brands like Kith and its special i4. Yes, this is a manufacturer that isn't afraid to do something different. Rather than looking forward in the world of fashion, this latest creation takes a look at the past and tips its hat to an all-time fashion favorite: German lederhosen. BMW has teamed up with Meindl Fashion to build one seriously unique X6 M, which features more deer leather in the interior than we can recall seeing on any car.
Mercedes-Benz Boss Says Luxury Cars Will Be The First To Go Fully Electric
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity, even here in the United States where many remain reticent to make the switch from ICE-powered vehicles. But several hindrances are in the way, the biggest of them being cost. Even the cheapest EVs can't be considered affordable; the modest Nissan Leaf is priced at $28,040.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts With New Luxurious Denali Ultimate Trim
2024 Sierra models will come standard with a 10-speed gearbox. Optional turbocharged V8 diesel's output increased to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. The new Denali Ultimate trim claims to be the most luxurious truck in its segment. An off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim will follow later in...
Here's When You Can Reserve Your Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition
The Acura TLX Type S is, quite possibly, one of the most underrated sports sedans on the market today. The 355-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 may not be the most powerful in its class, but that doesn't make it any less exciting than its German foes. Determined to create an even better offering, Acura announced the PMC Edition back in July.
Here's What A Fully-Equipped 2023 Ford Maverick Will Cost You
To call the Ford Maverick a success would be an understatement. Just look at the sales figures. Small wonder the Blue Oval had to push 2022 orders back into 2023. But it would appear the wait is finally over - Ford's 2023 Maverick configurator has gone live. The first thing...
Is This Mystery Prototype A Facelift Of The Audi RS3 Sedan?
First revealed in Europe last year, the 2022 Audi RS3 performance sedan recently arrived at dealerships in the US and is ready to tear up the streets with its 401-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Despite being so new on the market, it appears Audi is already preparing a facelift for its...
Some Lunatic Put A 400-HP V8 From An M3 In A BMW 1 Series Convertible
This is a classic BMW formula. Big engine, little car. People have been shoving V8s in Miatas for the same reason for years. But if you want a little more luxury to go along with your sporty roadster, you're looking at a tough proposition. You either spend all your money on a new Miata with a V8, or you do something insane like this.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH
One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
Watch: Gated Manual Audi R8 V10 Tops Out At 195 MPH On Autobahn
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Audi decided to pull the plug on the Audi R8. Audi has yet to decide whether a true successor to its iconic supercar will be made, but if so, it will be electric. The high-revving V10 will reportedly be ditched in favor of electric motors and a single-speed drive unit. Once Lamborghini is done with the Huracan, the V10 will disappear forever. We expect that the Italian brand is already working on a twin-turbo V8.
Ferrari 812 Successor Codenamed F167 Looks Like A Larger Roma With V12 Power
Ferrari is always looking to do things better than before, and the Italian automaker has invested fortunes in progressive technology that makes its offerings faster, more capable, and in modern times, easier to drive. But one thing that the Prancing Horse has always tried to keep the same is that its customers can have a V12 engine.
