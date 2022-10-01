Rēˈmastər/ verb: to create a new master of especially by altering or enhancing the sound quality of an older recording. We've heard a lot of marketing speak around the restomodding world over the years, and "re-imagined" makes our skin crawl. Restomod companies need a verb, though, as companies like Porsche can be litigious over the use of their trademarks. However, we like the term remastered as, like in music, Gunther Werks is taking a classic and making it the best it can be now. Amongst the list of objectives for the Gunther Werks remasters is to retain the integrity of the original driving experience. It has to feel and drive like a 993-generation 911 but far exceed the ability of the cars engineered in the 1990s. That means lighter, faster, more grip, and better balance - which is no mean feat considering the engine is right at the back.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO