ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Up Close And Personal With The Porsche 911 Remastered By Gunther Werks

Rēˈmastər/ verb: to create a new master of especially by altering or enhancing the sound quality of an older recording. We've heard a lot of marketing speak around the restomodding world over the years, and "re-imagined" makes our skin crawl. Restomod companies need a verb, though, as companies like Porsche can be litigious over the use of their trademarks. However, we like the term remastered as, like in music, Gunther Werks is taking a classic and making it the best it can be now. Amongst the list of objectives for the Gunther Werks remasters is to retain the integrity of the original driving experience. It has to feel and drive like a 993-generation 911 but far exceed the ability of the cars engineered in the 1990s. That means lighter, faster, more grip, and better balance - which is no mean feat considering the engine is right at the back.
MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

2023 Lexus LC500 Arrives With New Suspension And Higher Price Tag

The Lexus LC500 is a favorite of ours here in the office. The coupe/convertible grand tourer snuck up on everyone when it debuted, and it's been an industry favorite since. Where else can you get a V8 that sounds like the LC's? We struggle to think of more than a small handful of cars. And that interior. Lexus really did knock it out of the park.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Ready To See GT3-Spec Ford Race Car Mustangs At Le Mans 2023

If you know racing, then you know Multimatic. The company has had its hands all over various race cars through the ages, from Le Mans winners to lower GT-class series. Before the launch of the new Mustang, Ford teased that it would be going racing. Now, we have further details about the 'Stang's racing efforts.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Vehicles#Pepper Gray#Llc
CarBuzz.com

Limited Edition Audi RS3-R Sedan Costs More Than An RS5

Back in July, ABT Sportsline showed off its new RS3-R, a special edition of the already potent Audi RS3 Sportback. As we noted at the time, the RS3 Sportback isn't sold in the USA - we only have the RS3 Sedan, which for several reasons is actually superior to the Euro-spec model. Bjoern Marek, President and CMO of ABT North America, promised that the RS3-R would be coming in sedan form and here it is.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

One Of Just 19 Nissan GT-R Models Ever Produced By Italdesign Is Up For Sale

In 2018, a one-off concept called the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign was unveiled in celebration of half a century of existence for both the Skyline and the Italian design house. But following its debut at that year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, there appeared to be enough demand for the unique take on the Nissan GT-R to be produced in limited numbers. Just 50 were set to be built by hand at a price of €900,000, which at the time worked out to a little over $1.1 million. Thanks to the global pandemic, production took even longer than expected, with order books closing in July of this year. Now, one of those examples has come up for sale.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Unveils 7th-Gen Mustang GT Supercar With 600 HP

When Ford said it would take the Mustang racing, it wasn't kidding. Currently, we count five race series in which the new Ford Mustang will participate, ranging from Supercars to GT3 and GT4 to NASCAR and NHRA. Ford showed off the new Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar at Mount Panorama, home...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Maverick Can Now Be Rented From U-Haul For $20

Here's some news that's bound to upset everyone who has a 2022 or 2023 Ford Maverick on order. You can now hire a Maverick from U-Haul for just $19.95 per day, excluding fuel, mileage, and insurance. The Maverick Truck Club foundone of U-Haul's cars and snapped a photo. It's an...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW X6 M Meindl Edition's Wild Interior Is Covered In Deer Leather

Despite all the clinical engineering that goes into its cars, there's no denying the fact that BMW has a very creative side. Just look at its long lineage of art cars and its recent involvement with lifestyle brands like Kith and its special i4. Yes, this is a manufacturer that isn't afraid to do something different. Rather than looking forward in the world of fashion, this latest creation takes a look at the past and tips its hat to an all-time fashion favorite: German lederhosen. BMW has teamed up with Meindl Fashion to build one seriously unique X6 M, which features more deer leather in the interior than we can recall seeing on any car.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts With New Luxurious Denali Ultimate Trim

2024 Sierra models will come standard with a 10-speed gearbox. Optional turbocharged V8 diesel's output increased to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. The new Denali Ultimate trim claims to be the most luxurious truck in its segment. An off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim will follow later in...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's When You Can Reserve Your Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

The Acura TLX Type S is, quite possibly, one of the most underrated sports sedans on the market today. The 355-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 may not be the most powerful in its class, but that doesn't make it any less exciting than its German foes. Determined to create an even better offering, Acura announced the PMC Edition back in July.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Is This Mystery Prototype A Facelift Of The Audi RS3 Sedan?

First revealed in Europe last year, the 2022 Audi RS3 performance sedan recently arrived at dealerships in the US and is ready to tear up the streets with its 401-horsepower turbocharged five-cylinder engine. Despite being so new on the market, it appears Audi is already preparing a facelift for its...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Some Lunatic Put A 400-HP V8 From An M3 In A BMW 1 Series Convertible

This is a classic BMW formula. Big engine, little car. People have been shoving V8s in Miatas for the same reason for years. But if you want a little more luxury to go along with your sporty roadster, you're looking at a tough proposition. You either spend all your money on a new Miata with a V8, or you do something insane like this.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH

One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch: Gated Manual Audi R8 V10 Tops Out At 195 MPH On Autobahn

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Audi decided to pull the plug on the Audi R8. Audi has yet to decide whether a true successor to its iconic supercar will be made, but if so, it will be electric. The high-revving V10 will reportedly be ditched in favor of electric motors and a single-speed drive unit. Once Lamborghini is done with the Huracan, the V10 will disappear forever. We expect that the Italian brand is already working on a twin-turbo V8.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy