Man dies in single vehicle crash in Phoenix after losing control of pickup truck

By Lillian Boyd, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police responded to a call for a collision near 44th Avenue and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned that a man later identified as Jeromy Ellis had been driving a pickup truck and speeding, according to Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson for the police department.

"Mr. Ellis lost control of the truck, struck a raised median, rolled the vehicle and was ejected," Cole said. "Mr. Ellis was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries."

The investigation remains ongoing, Cole said.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

