Wynonna Judd is opening up about the loss of her mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, in a new interview. "I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and that was that," Wynonna says on CBS Sunday Morning, in a preview clip of a segment that will air in full on Sept. 25. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead and that was that. And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I'm just tryin' to figure out what's next."

