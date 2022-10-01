Browns vs. Falcons: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday's Game

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons are making their final preparations for Sunday's game. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb star for the Browns.

The Atlanta Falcons are just one sleep away from facing the Cleveland Browns at home.

But before the game takes place, we spoke with Browns Digest contributor Pete Smith to learn more about Cleveland going into Sunday.

1. Jacoby Brissett is under center while Deshaun Watson is suspended. How has he looked for the team so far?

Smith: After a shaky first game, Jacoby Brissett has overperformed expectations and is playing the best ball of his career. He's making smart decisions in the passing game and using his legs to pick up short yardage situations, but the Browns are also getting outstanding play from wide receiver Amari Cooper. With teams paying so much attention to Nick Chubb, Cooper has taken advantage of limited coverage and thrived with back to back 100-yard games.

2. If the Browns win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Smith: The Browns running game takes control of the game and they take advantage of the resulting opportunities in the passing game. With a defense dealing with a number of injuries, that would take pressure off of them and enable the Browns to shorten the game. Nick Chubb is operating at the peak of his powers and the offensive line led by their All-Pro guards can overwhelm the opposing front, forcing defenses to make difficult choices on how to deploy their personnel.

3. If the Browns lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Smith: The Browns offense is unable to continue rolling. Unfortunately, injuries on the defense, particularly the defensive line could make that side of the ball a struggle for the Browns. As a result, the Browns need to remain efficient on offense, scoring touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. If they turn the ball over or have to settle for several field goals, the Falcons offense may simply have too much firepower to overcome.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Browns?

Smith: Offensively, it's David Njoku. Chubb and Cooper are the focal points for that side of the ball. Njoku is a player who can be a back breaker, because if the defense is somehow able to hold those two in check, Njoku is a challenging matchup for any defense both as a run blocker and pass catcher. Defensively, Jacob Phillips is the new MIKE backer replacing Anthony Walker Jr. who suffered a season-ending injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Phillips is a player the team has been excited about and plays fast, but they need him to be effective immediately.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Smith: I think the Browns find a way to win based largely on the proficiency of their offense. They are playing at an extremely high level and the Falcons defense may not have enough talent to match them, instead hoping the Browns make mistakes and turnover the ball.

