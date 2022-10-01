ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson hope to spark Broncos offense, but statistics say that's harder than it sounds

By George Stoia, george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired by the Broncos in January, he promised an explosive offense that would score points in bunches — something Denver hasn't seen in nearly a decade.

So far, through three games, that promise hasn't been fulfilled. Instead, the Broncos rank 31st in the NFL in points per game averaging 14.3. That's a far cry from what Hackett and Broncos Country envisioned.

"We have yet to really turn it on," Hackett said. "Right now, it’s a lot of self-inflicted wounds. I think that’s the positive thing. I think it’s about us as a group. It’s about me as a play caller, first and foremost, and then getting Russell (Wilson) in a rhythm, getting the running backs in a rhythm and everybody in a rhythm to be efficient so we can get explosive plays."

But Hackett and the Broncos are not alone in their offensive struggles. Points and explosive plays are statistically down across the league.

Through three weeks, NFL games are averaging 42.1 points per game, which is five points-per-game less than the first three weeks of the 2021 season and lower than any season since 2010. According to TruMedia, this can be attributed to pass efficiency, which is the lowest league-wide in 10 years. And the reason behind that is defenses are evolving.

"You’re starting to see a unique shift defensively and you have to adjust offensively," Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said. "If you don’t and you’re running the same plays, you’re banging your head against the wall. It’s showing up across the board for sure and you see these teams that you’re playing, they’re doing a really good job of either setting the edge, coming down hill or blitzing. You have to be patient throughout the game. You’re going to try to take your shots and a lot of defenses are staying nice and deep.

"You have to have answers for everything now."

Outten's right — in recent years, defenses have started to play more conservative coverage in an attempt to stop explosive plays.

Teams are seeing more cover-two zone and quarters coverages, having two safeties over the top, which takes away the deep ball. According to TruMedia, Cover two zone is up up to 13.8% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.2% and quarters is up to 14.7% usage in 2022 from a four-year average of 11.4%. Meanwhile, cover one man, which is only one safety over the top, is down to 19.8% from a four-year average of 26.5%. Defenses are also blitzing more up front, blitzing 38.5% of plays in 2022 — the previous four seasons the average was 27.4%.

“I mean, that’s kind of been the trend throughout the league, as of late," Hackett said. "Some of the softer zones, the way that people play Cover 4. In the older days, there was kind of a shell and the safeties were hard fills and would fill in the gaps for runs. Now, they’re kind of playing back further. Everybody likes those explosive offenses, so defenses know that, so they want to try to take that stuff away."

So how do the Broncos combat defenses playing back?

Hackett says "you have to take what the defense gives you." And he's right, but it's not like the big plays haven't been there for the Broncos this season. They've had 12 passing plays go over 20-plus yards — defined as an "explosive play" — which tied for the third-most in the league. But they've also only had one passing play over 40 yards — Jerry Jeudy's 67-yard touchdown reception Week 1 vs the Seahawks. The Dolphins lead the league with six.

"I think we’re so close," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "There’s just so many — like the deep ball to Jerry. It was just (so close). We almost had that one. There’s just so many other moments throughout these games."

The good news for the Broncos is that they play a 0-3 Raiders team this week that's one of the worst in the NFL in passing defense, ranking eighth in passing yards allowed with 801. The Broncos are 30th with only 510 passing yards allowed.

So maybe the big plays and high-scoring offense Hackett promised finally gets going this weekend in Las Vegas. Or, like most teams in the NFL, the Broncos again struggle offensively, as they continue to find their groove with a new head coach and quarterback.

"It’s just kind of a chess match back and forth," Hackett said. "I think right now, it’s still early in the season. Everybody is still kind of figuring everything out, including us."

