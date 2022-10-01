Read full article on original website
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
New information and video from police shooting in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home. According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’ Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest […]
KCBD
Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
cbs7.com
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
Hobbs News-Sun
Teen burglar voluntarily returns items and apologizes
In a rare turn of events, a 16-year-old Hobbs male allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the home — but later returned those items and left a note apologizing for committing the crime. “I am the idiot that broke into your house, and I am so...
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Duo arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, items
Hobbs police say a Hobbs man was found with almost $100,000 worth of stolen items after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of North Turner Street. Rogelio Cervantes, 37, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property. If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Midland. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in a crash that [..]
KCBD
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
KCBD
Farmers: This year’s cotton harvest is the worst in more than a decade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot and dry summer, West Texas farmers are seeing what is left. While producers expect dry and hot weather, Jeremy Brown, a Dawson County cotton producer, says he has not seen it this dry in quite some time. “You know, 2011 was probably, in...
Hobbs News-Sun
Unbeaten Hobbs Eagles now 6-0
LAS CRUCES – For the first time since 2000, the Hobbs football team is 6-0. The Eagles maintained their undefeated season with a 44-28 win over the Bulldawgs in Las Cruces Friday night. “This is a huge win,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “I told the boys going in,...
