ABC Big 2 News

Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.  According to […]
KCBD

Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
cbs7.com

Active shooter apprehended in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
Hobbs News-Sun

Teen burglar voluntarily returns items and apologizes

In a rare turn of events, a 16-year-old Hobbs male allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the home — but later returned those items and left a note apologizing for committing the crime. “I am the idiot that broke into your house, and I am so...
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Hobbs News-Sun

Duo arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, items

Hobbs police say a Hobbs man was found with almost $100,000 worth of stolen items after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of North Turner Street. Rogelio Cervantes, 37, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property.  If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
Hobbs News-Sun

Unbeaten Hobbs Eagles now 6-0

LAS CRUCES – For the first time since 2000, the Hobbs football team is 6-0. The Eagles maintained their undefeated season with a 44-28 win over the Bulldawgs in Las Cruces Friday night. “This is a huge win,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “I told the boys going in,...
