Volusia County, FL

Ian's impacts result in record-breaking flooding of St. Johns River in Volusia

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

Flood warnings remained in place for areas along the St. Johns River in Volusia County on Saturday as the rising river set new records due to Ian's historic impacts, officials said.

Areas of the river, which stretches 310 miles between Indian River County to the Atlantic Ocean off the northeast coast, reached the National Weather Service's "major flood stage" during and after Ian battered the region, hydrographs show.

Volusia, Flagler counties: Ian leaves path of destruction

Saturday updates on Ian: Volusia and Flagler schools still undecided about reopening

Power outages: See Daytona Beach, Volusia and Flagler counties power outage map after Ian

"The general concern is you're going to continue to see all the water that fell in the Central Florida area continue to pulse north," St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman said Saturday morning.

The amount of water could result in a "new normal" for the state's longest river, Rinaman said.

"We saw water levels elevated the St. John's for months" after Hurricane Irma in September 2017, Rinaman said.

She said submerged grasses in Lake George, just north of Astor, still haven't recovered after Irma wiped them out.

Those grasses, which Rinaman likened to kidneys for the river, help with flood control.

The St. Johns River near Astor reached the major flood stage, which is 4 feet, by Thursday afternoon. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the water crested to 4.67 feet, breaking the previous record of 4.62 feet set in October 1933.

The forecast calls for the river to crest near Astor at 4.8 feet Sunday morning and begin receding Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Johns River near DeLand reached the major flood stage, which is 5.3 feet, by Saturday. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the water crested to 5.37 feet. The record 6.14-foot crest was set in September 1964.

The forecast calls for the river to crest near DeLand at 5.7 feet Monday afternoon; it's expected to hover between 5-6 feet through Thursday.

The St. Johns River near Lake Harney reached the major flood stage, which is 10 feet, by Thursday afternoon. As of 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the water crested to 11.71 feet, breaking the previous record of 11.09 feet set in August 2008.

The forecast calls for the river to crest near Lake Harney at 12.3 feet Sunday afternoon and begin receding Wednesday overnight.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ian's impacts result in record-breaking flooding of St. Johns River in Volusia

