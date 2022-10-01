Covering the story while living it

It was just a week ago that I wrote to you about us being in the cone of uncertainty. Now, it’s more of a life of uncertainty for all of us in Southwest Florida.

The damage is immense. Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed, families have been displaced. Total devastation in some areas.

Hurricane Ian changed more than the beautiful landscape here. It’s changed our lives.

Our team of journalists at The News-Press and Naples Daily News has been working around the clock, all while living what you have lived. We have some whose homes and cars were damaged or destroyed. Like you, we couldn’t and still can’t reach friends or family because of the lack of power and connectivity. We are running out of basic supplies, waiting in the same lines for gas and water.

Yet, our reporters and photographers have been out on Jet Skis, in canoes, on boats, and in helicopters to get you the latest information. And our delivery team has been doing their very best to get you the print newspaper in pretty dire conditions.

That’s what we do. That’s our commitment to you and to our community.

We strive to get your questions answered because often times they are the same ones we have: Where can I get water and food? When will my power come back? Is there a date that schools hope to reopen? What about the airport?

In just the first days after the storm passed, we’ve recounted the stories of many residents impacted by the storm, but you may have missed them because you couldn’t connect.

Fort Myers Beach homeowner Marc Taglieri woke up Thursday morning and headed to check on his house on Fort Myers Beach and detailed to reporter Janine Zeitlin the total devastation he witnessed as he walked along Estero Boulevard.

In Naples, reporter Kate Cimini talked to Thomas and Mary Parent who evacuated Wednesday when the water came leaping over the mangroves at the edge of the beach. They returned to begin cleanup of the instantly-recognizable coral cottage that's 90 years old.

Reporter Charles Runnells reached Matlacha artist Leoma Lovegrove who evacuated to Ohio, to find that she’s seen pictures of her house that suffered heavy damage. But, miraculously, she said her art gallery appears to be unscathed.

I am especially touched by the stories of the hurricane heroes.

Reporter Chad Gillis found one in the Island Park neighborhood of south Fort Myers: Mike Murphy, owner of Marina Mike’s. Neighbors credited Murphy with saving upwards of 27 lives, 10 dogs and a cat by literally pulling people from their attics.

And I know there will be many more. If you know of one, please email me at wfullert@gannett.com.

My message to you: we are here, with you, for you, as members of this community. Our team is experiencing the same emotions, the same fears, the same conditions as many of you.

And I am hopeful we can band together and rebuild our piece of paradise better than ever.

Thank you for subscribing.

Best wishes,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News

