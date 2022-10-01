RedsXtra: Evaluating the Cincinnati Reds' offseason moves before their rough 2022 season

CHICAGO – There are always a ton of reasons to explain why a team is nearing a 100-loss season , but it’s not like the Cincinnati Reds’ offseason teardown put them in a position to succeed.

The Reds mostly subtracted from their big-league roster last offseason, and it transformed an 83-win club into one of the league’s worst teams.

Here is a look back at all the Reds’ moves on their big-league roster last offseason and how those players fared afterward:

C Tucker Barnhart traded to Detroit Tigers for minor league infielder Nick Quintana

Reasoning: The Reds were set to decline Barnhart’s $7.5 million club option because Tyler Stephenson was ready to move into the full-time starting role, so the Reds made the two-time Gold Glove winner available on the trade market. The Reds had five days after the end of the World Series to complete the deal.

Result: Barnhart had the worst offensive season of his career in Detroit, producing a .558 OPS compared to a .685 OPS last year, and he will enter free agency this winter. The 24-year-old Quintana, a former second-round pick, had a solid year at High-A and Double-A.

LHP Wade Miley claimed off waivers by Chicago Cubs

Reasoning: The Reds planned to decline Miley’s $10 million club option and looked at options on the trade market like they did for Barnhart. When no trade came to fruition, they placed Miley on waivers where he was claimed by a division rival.

Result: Miley dealt with multiple injuries all year and was limited to eight starts. He had a 1-2 record and a 3.34 ERA in 35 innings and will become a free agent this offseason.

RF Nick Castellanos opts out of contract, declines qualifying offer

Reasoning: After an All-Star campaign, Castellanos opted out of the last two years of his contract with the Reds to enter free agency. As a formality, the Reds issued a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, which Castellanos declined.

Result: Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s been a disappointing offensive year for him, producing a .705 OPS with 13 homers and 61 RBI. It’s a drop from his .939 OPS in 2021 with 34 homers and 100 RBI. The Reds drafted high school infielder Sal Stewart with the No. 32 overall pick, which was compensation for Castellanos declining the qualifying offer and signing elsewhere.

RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Mychal Givens, INF Asdrúbal Cabrera leave in free agency

Reasoning: The Reds didn’t re-sign any of their free agents. Lorenzen wanted to play closer to home on the West Coast, signing with the Los Angeles Angels over the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera struggled with the Reds and didn’t sign anywhere in 2022. Givens signed a one-year deal with the Cubs.

Result: Lorenzen moved to the starting rotation with the Angels, and he’s posted an 8-6 record and a 4.52 ERA in 17 starts. Givens, traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline, has recorded a 3.43 ERA and two saves in 58 relief appearances.

LHP Cionel Pérez claimed off waivers by Baltimore Orioles

Reasoning: Clearing space on the 40-man roster during the offseason, the Reds tried to sneak Pérez through waivers because he struggled in the big leagues in 2021 and was out of minor-league options. The Orioles were first in the waiver order, so it didn’t work.

Result: It’s been a career year for Pérez. Helping propel the Orioles to a surprising playoff chase, Pérez has a 7-1 record and a 1.43 ERA in 65 relief appearances. He gave up one run in the first two months of the season.

RHP Sonny Gray traded to Minnesota Twins for minor league pitcher Chase Petty

Reasoning: The Reds’ first move following the lockout was trading Gray to continue to lowering payroll. Gray made $10.7 million this year and he owns a $13 million club option for 2023. The Reds also traded minor leaguer Francis Peguero in the deal.

Result: Gray was limited to 119 2/3 innings because of injuries, but he was excellent when he was healthy, compiling an 8-5 record and a 3.08 ERA in 24 starts. The 19-year-old Petty is arguably the Reds’ top pitching prospect, advancing to High-A in his first professional season.

LF Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suárez traded to Seattle Mariners for OF Jake Fraley, RHP Justin Dunn, minor league pitchers Brandon Williamson and Connor Phillips

Reasoning: The six-player blockbuster deal showed the direction the Reds were headed. Winker was coming off an All-Star season. Suárez, who struggled mightily in 2021, was owed $35 million over the next three seasons. Williamson, a top-100 prospect, was the centerpiece of the return.

Result: It’s been a bounceback season for Suárez (.805 OPS with 31 homers and 85 RBI) and a disappointing year for Winker (.682 OPS with 13 homers and 50 RBI), and they helped the Mariners end a 21-year playoff drought. Fraley and Dunn dealt with injuries, but have contributed in the Majors. Williamson wasn’t as dominant as last year, but he finished at Triple-A. Phillips, 21, had a breakout season and was one of the youngest pitchers in Double-A.

LHP Amir Garrett traded to Kansas City Royals for LHP Mike Minor

Reasoning: This was the one offseason trade where the Reds added to the payroll. They figured Minor could add innings to a young staff and hoped reuniting with pitching coach Derek Johnson would bring the best out of him. Garrett struggled in 2021.

Result: Garrett had an up-and-down season, posting a 5.11 ERA in 58 relief appearances, though he continued to dominate lefties. Garrett will be a free agent this winter. Minor, who missed the first two months with injuries and had a poor season with the Reds, is mulling retirement.

INF Colin Moran signed to one-year, $1 million contract

Reasoning: The Reds wanted to add depth to their corner infield positions behind Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas, and Moran was a candidate to serve as a designated hitter.

Result: Moran played in only 42 games with the Reds and was designated for assignment in September.

INF Donovan Solano signed to one-year, $4.5 million contract

Reasoning: Solano crushed left-handed pitching in a platoon role with the San Francisco Giants, and the Reds liked his versatility to play around the infield.

Result: The 34-year-old Solano missed the first two months of the season because of a hamstring injury in spring training. He’s continued to hit as expected, but the Reds were well out of the playoff race by the time he returned.

RHP Hunter Strickland signed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract

Reasoning: The Reds needed to add some proven experience to their bullpen and Strickland was coming off a strong 2021 season where he excelled as a middle reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Result: It hasn’t been a great statistical season for Strickland, recording a 5.07 ERA in 64 appearances, but the Reds like his veteran influence and he did earn seven saves.

LF Tommy Pham signed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract

Reasoning: With an opening in left field after trading Winker, Pham was one of the last impact bats available on the free agent market. He had great career numbers at Great American Ball Park and the coaching staff was familiar with him.

Result: Pham didn’t hit as well as he hoped, producing a .694 OPS with 11 homers and 39 RBI in 91 games. He was traded to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Nick Northcut at the trade deadline, and will become a free agent in the offseason.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: RedsXtra: Evaluating the Cincinnati Reds' offseason moves before their rough 2022 season