ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock 5th graders become doctors for a day

By Staff reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHtjY_0iIF0lNg00

Fifth graders from Bean Elementary become doctors for a day as part of an annual event hosted by the Texas TechUniversity Health Sciences Center Student National Medical Association.

The association hosted the Doctors for a Day Minicamp Sept. 23, with a mission to inspire and inform the elementary students to experience a day in the life of a medical student.

Dr. Steven L. Berk, TTUHSC executive vice president and dean of the School of Medicine, said the TTUHSC SNMA chapter has inspired students at all levels for more than a decade.

Elwin Rutayomba and Yaw Adu, TTUHSC SNMA co-presidents and second-year TTUHSC medical students, said the organization created the event as an interactive and fun way to expose students to the field of medicine.Students received hands-on experience at the TTUHSC F. Marie Hall SimLife Center diagnosing patients with different medical scenarios, working with ultrasound equipment to learn how they are used by physicians, working with simulation mannequins in the simulation lab and seeing an emergency simulation act. Sklyler Thipaphay, TTUHSCSNMA member and second-year medical student, said it is important to start sowing the seeds of higher education at these early and pivotal stages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

The Compassionate Friends supporting families after a child dies with Walk to Remember

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Compassionate Friends is hosting its sixth annual Walk to Remember, remembering children who have died. The event will take place October 8 at 2:00 p.m at Buddy Holly N, University Ave. Families who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and balloons for balloon release. To order a sign or shirt call or visit Unique Graphics at 806- 317- 1121.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

51 People Arrested in Lubbock and Charged with Felonies (9/26-10/2)

Welcome to the new and slightly improved place for most of your Lubbock mugshots and charges that are explained in plain English, to an extent. Most of you have asked where our daily Lubbock lunch time lineup has gone. It's going away so we can focus on getting a weekly recap of who was arrested. There are some changes because everyone featured in our new mugshot lineup has been charged with at least one felony. That means I had to teach myself the difference between misdemeanors and the five types of felony charges. Like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, I triumphed. "What? Like it's hard?"
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Health
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Dean, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
everythinglubbock.com

Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
LUBBOCK, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sharon Maines Leaving KCBD-TV: Is the Lubbock Anchor Retiring?

Sharon Maine has been anchoring the news on KCBD-TV for 27 years. The executive news producer and anchor of the top-rated Daybreak Today on NewsChannel 11 is a rare gem for the people of Lubbock. She is the first female news anchor in the Texan city. Consequently, the news that Sharon Maines is leaving KCBD-TV was received with disappointment and sadness. Locals are now wondering if she is retiring or going for a new job. They especially want to know if the news anchor will appear on local news broadcasts again. Here’s what Sharon Maines said about leaving KCBD NewsChannel 11.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5-5-5 rally building relationships to protect first responders on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On an icy January morning in 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nick Reyna lost their lives while responding to a crash on the interstate. Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson was severely injured. The Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to honor...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Medical School#Medical Services#General Health#Lubbock 5th#The School Of Medicine#Ttuhscsnma
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Power & Light hosting customer appreciation event Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power & Light will kick off Public Power Week with a community appreciation event on Sunday, October 2. The event will take place at the Spirit Ranch, 701 Regis Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. According to a press release from LP&L, there will...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
everythinglubbock.com

2022 Lubbock Music NOW album now available for download or purchase

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase, according to a press release from Civic Lubbock, Inc. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced. “From country to hip hop, rock to Cumbia, the 2022 “Lubbock Music NOW”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland gearing up for Petticoats on the Prairie event

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Petticoats on the Prairie vintage market in Levelland will open its doors on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. The event will be located at the Mallet Event Center and Arena at 2320 S Highway 385. Admission is $6 at the door and is good for...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Gunshot victim showed up at STAR ER, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kolby Silva, 23, was transported around 2:30 a.m. from STAR ER on 7007 Indiana Avenue to University Medical Center with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound, the Lubbock Police Department said in statement. However, LPD said Silva was not cooperating, and so the investigation was limited...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy