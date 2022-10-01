ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania To Hold First-Ever Sustainability Summit

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFiCf_0iIF0kUx00
Photo by Karsten Würth

By Mike Lynn

Pennsylvania's GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first-ever Sustainability Summit this week.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Monday, October 3, at 9 AM, will mark the start of the PA GreenGov Council's first-ever Sustainability Summit and PA Sustainability Week. This free event will connect Pennsylvania's leading sustainability experts with elected officials, state-agency leaders, policymakers, and the public for a series of conversations and presentations on the past, present, and future of PA energy conservation and sustainability.

Monday's Sustainability Summit will be a full-day event featuring opening remarks from DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn and a line-up of six informative and interactive sessions. The rest of the week is PA Sustainability Week. From Tuesday through Friday, noontime sessions will focus on specific sustainability topics and feature opening remarks from PA Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee, PA Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh, and other commonwealth officials.

The Sustainability Summit will be a virtual event, registration is required and participation is encouraged. Registration Information, as well as an agenda, can be found HERE.

"Pennsylvania has made significant progress in the areas of energy conservation and sustainability," said PA GreenGov Council Director Mark Hand. "The Sustainability Summit and 2022 Sustainability Week activities will give attendees insight into the policies, programs, and funding initiatives that have contributed to our success and will help advance energy efficiency and climate resiliency and create a more sustainable future for Pennsylvania."

The PA GreenGov Council was established with the 2019 signing of executive order 2019-01. The GreenGov Council develops strategies to help the state government reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In the three years since its creation, commonwealth agencies under the governor's jurisdiction have reduced energy usage by 12.3 percent for savings of more than $8 million.

For more information on PA Sustainability Week, an event agenda, and registration information for the Sustainability Summit, visit the PA Sustainability Summit website.

Comments / 2

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes

After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process. As a recent report from online cannabis market Leafly noted, “some municipalities are (inadvertently) supporting the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.

Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Efficiency#Greengov Council#The Pa Greengov Council#Dcnr#The Sustainability Summit#Registration Information
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Reminds Older Pennsylvanians of Upcoming 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Free Insurance Counseling Available through PA MEDI

Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding older Pennsylvanians and Medicare beneficiaries of the annual open enrollment period that begins Saturday, October 15, 2022 and ends Monday, December 7, 2022. Any new coverage selected, or changes made to existing benefits, takes effect January 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Fall, Winter Trout Stocking to Begin on October 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
779
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy