Pennsylvania To Hold First-Ever Sustainability Summit

Photo by Karsten Würth

By Mike Lynn

Pennsylvania's GreenGov Council will host the commonwealth's first-ever Sustainability Summit this week.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Monday, October 3, at 9 AM, will mark the start of the PA GreenGov Council's first-ever Sustainability Summit and PA Sustainability Week. This free event will connect Pennsylvania's leading sustainability experts with elected officials, state-agency leaders, policymakers, and the public for a series of conversations and presentations on the past, present, and future of PA energy conservation and sustainability.

Monday's Sustainability Summit will be a full-day event featuring opening remarks from DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn and a line-up of six informative and interactive sessions. The rest of the week is PA Sustainability Week. From Tuesday through Friday, noontime sessions will focus on specific sustainability topics and feature opening remarks from PA Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee, PA Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh, and other commonwealth officials.

The Sustainability Summit will be a virtual event, registration is required and participation is encouraged. Registration Information, as well as an agenda, can be found HERE.

"Pennsylvania has made significant progress in the areas of energy conservation and sustainability," said PA GreenGov Council Director Mark Hand. "The Sustainability Summit and 2022 Sustainability Week activities will give attendees insight into the policies, programs, and funding initiatives that have contributed to our success and will help advance energy efficiency and climate resiliency and create a more sustainable future for Pennsylvania."

The PA GreenGov Council was established with the 2019 signing of executive order 2019-01. The GreenGov Council develops strategies to help the state government reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In the three years since its creation, commonwealth agencies under the governor's jurisdiction have reduced energy usage by 12.3 percent for savings of more than $8 million.

For more information on PA Sustainability Week, an event agenda, and registration information for the Sustainability Summit, visit the PA Sustainability Summit website.