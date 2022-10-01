Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island (oceanside and soundside). * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Residual flooding from recent high tides combined with elevated water levels for the next few high tides will likely continue to cause minor flooding problems. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/06 AM 2.4 1.2 1.6 2-3 None 05/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.5 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.6 1-2 Minor 06/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.4 1 None 07/06 AM 2.4 1.2 1.4 1 None 07/06 PM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1 None
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...A high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Atlantic beaches of Worchester County including Ocean City. In Virginia, the Atlantic beaches Accomack County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/04 PM 6.0 1.5 1.0 2 Minor 06/05 AM 5.1 0.6 0.7 1 None 06/05 PM 5.9 1.4 0.8 1 None 07/06 AM 5.2 0.7 0.4 1 None 07/06 PM 5.6 1.1 0.4 1-2 None
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
Comments / 0