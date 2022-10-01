Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island (oceanside and soundside). * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Residual flooding from recent high tides combined with elevated water levels for the next few high tides will likely continue to cause minor flooding problems. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 05/06 AM 2.4 1.2 1.6 2-3 None 05/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.5 2 Minor 06/05 AM 2.5 1.3 1.6 1-2 Minor 06/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.4 1 None 07/06 AM 2.4 1.2 1.4 1 None 07/06 PM 2.3 1.1 1.3 1 None

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO