FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Related
Here's How To Apply For LA's Section 8 Waitlist
The city of Los Angeles has announced that on Oct. 17 it will reopen its waitlist for the Section 8 housing voucher program. Here's everything you need to know to apply.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council Candidate: Lana Negrete
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council Candidate: Jesse Zwick
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Parklets phase out in October
Gone: Local businesses that chose not to enroll in the new permanent Santa Monica Outdoors parklet program closed up their parklets on Friday, ushering in a new era for the popular outdoor use program that sprang up during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. The City of Santa Monica has spent the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17
Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council Candidate: Samantha Mota
All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Memorial Park expansion funding under negotiation
With the passage of the Measure V school bond in 2016, Santa Monica College committed to pledging $20 million toward a redevelopment of Memorial Park that was first envisioned in 1997. Negotiations between Santa Monica city staff and school officials to move that project forward were crawling along when the pandemic hit, placing the whole plan on ice. Now, city council wants to see the park’s remodel begin again.
foxla.com
Venice residents, businesses fed up with homeless problem: 'It's disgusting'
LOS ANGELES - Residents and business owners in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood say they are fed up and tired of the homeless crisis plaguing the city. Several homeless people have been blamed for robberies, violent encounters and even a fire that destroyed multiple homes. Security cameras caught a violent encounter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy
While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
Santa Monica Daily Press
LAX reroute jet traffic
Unbeknownst to the entire Santa Monica Airport Commission, FAA plans have been actively underway since before May of 2022 to re-route a flight path for LAX jet traffic over 2,723 Santa Monica households. This will affect 719 more households than presently affected. Currently, LAX jets fly 89% of the route...
welikela.com
Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]
So what’s on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more. Start game planning below, and make the most of the week to come!
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knock-la.com
Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso
On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
spectrumnews1.com
100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA
LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
monovisions.com
Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)
Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
foxla.com
Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
42-Unit Apartment Near Downtown Los Angeles Placed on the Market With Guidance Set At $20.9MM
Multifamily properties continue to be a popular investment choice for buyers in Southern California, and recent properties hitting the market are only adding to the potential future investment opportunities. One property to recently land on the market is The Mint, a 42-unit property in the City West neighborhood of downtown...
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
Comments / 0