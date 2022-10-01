LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO