ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council Candidate: Lana Negrete

All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council Candidate: Jesse Zwick

All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Parklets phase out in October

Gone: Local businesses that chose not to enroll in the new permanent Santa Monica Outdoors parklet program closed up their parklets on Friday, ushering in a new era for the popular outdoor use program that sprang up during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. The City of Santa Monica has spent the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
Malibu, CA
Education
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17

Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council Candidate: Samantha Mota

All candidates were given an opportunity to provide written answers to a set of questions provided by SMDP and two sets of answers will be printed each day. Answers are also available online alongside additional information from each candidate. What is your justification for using government authority to require private...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Memorial Park expansion funding under negotiation

With the passage of the Measure V school bond in 2016, Santa Monica College committed to pledging $20 million toward a redevelopment of Memorial Park that was first envisioned in 1997. Negotiations between Santa Monica city staff and school officials to move that project forward were crawling along when the pandemic hit, placing the whole plan on ice. Now, city council wants to see the park’s remodel begin again.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smc#Santa Monica College#International Student#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus College
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy

While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LAX reroute jet traffic

Unbeknownst to the entire Santa Monica Airport Commission, FAA plans have been actively underway since before May of 2022 to re-route a flight path for LAX jet traffic over 2,723 Santa Monica households. This will affect 719 more households than presently affected. Currently, LAX jets fly 89% of the route...
SANTA MONICA, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]

So what’s on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more. Start game planning below, and make the most of the week to come!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
knock-la.com

Infamous Right-Wing Agitators Earned $30 an Hour Canvassing for Rick Caruso

On September 26, 2022, right-wing demonstrator Shiva Bagheri livestreamed via Instagram an event atop the Grove. The event was for members of mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s campaign team. In the video, Bagheri discussed working as a canvasser for the campaign with fellow right-wing agitators Paul Onaga and Ashley Jeffery. All three have been accused of participating in violent acts at protests, and are associated with pro-Trump rallies in Beverly Hills that occasionally devolved into violence. Bagheri also ran for Beverly Hills City Council in 2022, receiving less than 3% of the vote.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA

LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
monovisions.com

Vintage: Oil derricks in California (1920s-1930s)

Offshore drilling began in California in 1896, when operators in the Summerland Oil Field in Santa Barbara County followed the field into the ocean by drilling from piers built out over the ocean. At least 187 offshore oil wells were drilled in the Summerland Field by 1902. A number of other coastal fields were extended offshore in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange counties, usually by directional drilling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy