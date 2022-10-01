Read full article on original website
Leipsic’s Brandt signs NIL deal
COLUMBUS GROVE — Leipsic graduate Mason Brandt on Tuesday became one of the first student athletes from the University of Findlay to sign a name, image and likeness deal that will allow the freshman basketball player to earn money when his name or image is used in advertisements. Brandt...
Roundup: Ottawa-Glandorf clinches WBL girls soccer crown
Ottawa-Glandorf clinched the Western Buckeye League championship with a 11-0 girls high school soccer victory Tuesday night against Defiance. Makenna Siefker had four goals and an assist, Myka Aldrich had three goals, Bri Douglass had a goal and three assists, Clara Beach had a goal and two assists, Lily Haselman had two assists, Mackenzie Recker and Maya Heringhaus each had a tally and Karsyn Erford had an assist.
Cross country: Shawnee’s Williams siblings win Allen County Invitational races
LIMA – At Tuesday’s Allen County Invitational, it was quite evident throughout the girls race that the top two placers were going to be Shawnee runners. For most of the race on the hilly 5,000-meter cross country course at Faurot Park, Shawnee’s Molly Stump was leading teammate Alaina Williams.
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Local singer is finalist in National Anthem Contest
WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - A Waynesfield native needs your vote to perform the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas. Candace Muir won the contest to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December last year, but a horrific car accident in November left her unable to attend with many months of recovery. Muir is giving the contest a second chance and finds herself among the top 8 finalists. Muir has performed in several bands including Ohio State Lima's a capella group. She is honored to have the support of local friends and family and hopes to hit the big stage in December.
Reminisce: Justus a man of many talents
Charles W. Justus was born in Massillon in 1863, moved with his family to Shawnee Township as a child and grew up on a farm near the intersection of Shawnee and Fort Amanda roads. As a young boy, he left the farm with his brother, Louis, to, in the words of his grandson, Kenneth Justus, “walk into Lima to seek his fortune.”
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
School delays for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Kenton schools: Two-hour delay. Minster schools: Two-hour delay. Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay. Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Northwest Physical Therapy to offer free consultations
LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy is offering free “ask a therapist” appointments at its outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima in October. Each session lasts approximately 10-15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician to identify sources of unnecessary pain. Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation should call one of the numbers below:
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
‘They no longer have a mother’: Ohio woman killed in Hurricane Ian
A family vacation to Florida ended in tragedy when an Ohio woman was killed during Hurricane Ian.
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
A Look Inside Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Newest Addition
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily spends some time inside Young’s Jersey Dairy with Dan Young the Chief Ice Cream Dipper! He shares how they go about making their ice cream and cheese, plus an inside look at their newest building. You have to go check it out! They’re open 7 days a week.
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Trotwood mayor, state representative working to crack down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — There’s a new plan focused on stopping street racing and dangerous driving. People call it “hooning” and it’s described as reckless driving, including street racing and allowing passengers to ride partially or fully outside of the vehicle. The move to shut down “hooning”...
Roses and Thorns
They’re all coming up roses this week. Rose: To Sondra Dreitzler, of Cridersville, whose idea is in the nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon on Oct. 5. In it, a female finds two flavors of ice cream in the freezer, with the caption, “It doesn’t take much to make a plugger happy.”
Watch Communications parent company purchased
LIMA – The company behind Watch Communications has announced its acquisition by an outside investment firm. The Benton Ridge Telephone Company, founded in 1902 in Lima, has the shareholder approval of the acquisition of the company and its subsidiaries, including Watch Communications, by Cequel III, a St. Louis-based investment and management firm. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the purchase price was not disclosed.
