WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - A Waynesfield native needs your vote to perform the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas. Candace Muir won the contest to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December last year, but a horrific car accident in November left her unable to attend with many months of recovery. Muir is giving the contest a second chance and finds herself among the top 8 finalists. Muir has performed in several bands including Ohio State Lima's a capella group. She is honored to have the support of local friends and family and hopes to hit the big stage in December.

WAYNESFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO