Lima News
Reminisce: Justus a man of many talents
Charles W. Justus was born in Massillon in 1863, moved with his family to Shawnee Township as a child and grew up on a farm near the intersection of Shawnee and Fort Amanda roads. As a young boy, he left the farm with his brother, Louis, to, in the words of his grandson, Kenneth Justus, “walk into Lima to seek his fortune.”
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
They’re all coming up roses this week. Rose: To Sondra Dreitzler, of Cridersville, whose idea is in the nationally syndicated Pluggers cartoon on Oct. 5. In it, a female finds two flavors of ice cream in the freezer, with the caption, “It doesn’t take much to make a plugger happy.”
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
Leipsic’s Brandt signs NIL deal
COLUMBUS GROVE — Leipsic graduate Mason Brandt on Tuesday became one of the first student athletes from the University of Findlay to sign a name, image and likeness deal that will allow the freshman basketball player to earn money when his name or image is used in advertisements. Brandt...
Lima News
Cross country: Shawnee’s Williams siblings win Allen County Invitational races
LIMA – At Tuesday’s Allen County Invitational, it was quite evident throughout the girls race that the top two placers were going to be Shawnee runners. For most of the race on the hilly 5,000-meter cross country course at Faurot Park, Shawnee’s Molly Stump was leading teammate Alaina Williams.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
Lima News
Police calls
1400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A hit-and-run incident was investigated early Tuesday morning. 900 block of Florence Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday morning. 400 block of East 16th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 100 block of South Central Avenue,...
No suspects in Lima shooting Monday morning
LIMA — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a Monday morning shooting in Lima that left two men injured. According to a statement issued by the Lima Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday to the area of State Street and Lincoln Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.
Lima News
Roundup: Ottawa-Glandorf clinches WBL girls soccer crown
Ottawa-Glandorf clinched the Western Buckeye League championship with a 11-0 girls high school soccer victory Tuesday night against Defiance. Makenna Siefker had four goals and an assist, Myka Aldrich had three goals, Bri Douglass had a goal and three assists, Clara Beach had a goal and two assists, Lily Haselman had two assists, Mackenzie Recker and Maya Heringhaus each had a tally and Karsyn Erford had an assist.
Lima News
Queen’s Cartoonists bring multimedia performance to Lima
LIMA — While many acts have come and gone from Lima’s Veterans Memorial Civic Center, this next one promises to be unique. The Queen’s Cartoonists will bring their multimedia act, featuring live jazz music set to classic cartoons at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, and band leader Joel Pierson has been looking forward to it for a while.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Lima man gets six years for shooting
LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
hometownstations.com
Lima Area Browns Backers raising money to help local organizations
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was some pigskin on the big screen with a side of hog to raise money for some area organizations. The Lima Area Browns Backers held their annual hog roast Sunday afternoon while the Browns were trying to take care of the Falcons down in Atlanta. The organization has raised thousands of dollars to give away since they started holding the hog roast and doing raffles during the games and they are hoping to help a lot of local people thanks to the support they get from Browns fans.
hometownstations.com
Local singer is finalist in National Anthem Contest
WAYNESFIELD, OH (WLIO) - A Waynesfield native needs your vote to perform the national anthem at a big event in Las Vegas. Candace Muir won the contest to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December last year, but a horrific car accident in November left her unable to attend with many months of recovery. Muir is giving the contest a second chance and finds herself among the top 8 finalists. Muir has performed in several bands including Ohio State Lima's a capella group. She is honored to have the support of local friends and family and hopes to hit the big stage in December.
Lima News
Northwest Physical Therapy to offer free consultations
LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy is offering free “ask a therapist” appointments at its outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima in October. Each session lasts approximately 10-15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician to identify sources of unnecessary pain. Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation should call one of the numbers below:
Lima News
Watch Communications parent company purchased
LIMA – The company behind Watch Communications has announced its acquisition by an outside investment firm. The Benton Ridge Telephone Company, founded in 1902 in Lima, has the shareholder approval of the acquisition of the company and its subsidiaries, including Watch Communications, by Cequel III, a St. Louis-based investment and management firm. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the purchase price was not disclosed.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
